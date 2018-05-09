Frederica von Stade cancels Ravinia dates

Citing family reasons, mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade has cancelled her summer dates at Ravinia, it was announced Wednesday. Reserved-seat tickets may be exchanged up to 24 hours before the date of the performance for another scheduled concert/event on the calendar. (There is no exchange/refund for lawn tickets).

Replacing her on Aug. 19 as soloist in Bernstein’s First Symphony (“Jeremiah”) with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will be J’Nai Bridges. A Lyric Ryan Opera Center alum, Bridges most recently starred in “Girls of the Golden West” at the San Francisco Opera.

The Aug. 16 Martin Theatre recital with von Stade and Laurie Rubin has also been cancelled. Ticketholders for this performance will receive refunds to the original payment source. Von Stade’s Steans Music Institute Master class on Aug. 17 has also been cancelled.