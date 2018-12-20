Christmas is here, and we’ve got plenty of options for your entire extended family to enjoy.
ZOOLIGHTS — FREE
What: Get outside and walk through the zoo while enjoying the beautiful Christmas lights display for ZooLights.
When: Every day, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark
HOLIDAY FLOWER SHOW — FREE
What: The Lincoln Park Conservatory is filled with poinsettias, trees, sparkling lights and model trains for the annual flower show.
When: Every day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton
LIVE-ACTION DISNEY FILMS FEST — $7-$11
What: The Music Box Theatre presents a mini-festival featuring screenings of a handful of films from the Disney vault: “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” “Return to Oz,” “Newsies,” “Heavyweights,” “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” Tickets, here.
When: Dec. 26, 2018 -Jan. 3
Where: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport
FIFTH THIRD BANK WINTER WONDERFEST — $20
What: This festival packs Navy Pier with carnival rides, slides, ice skating and other activities.
When: All week, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closes at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.
Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand
CHRISTKINDLMARKET — FREE
What: It’s your last week browse all the beautiful handmade Christmas trinkets and grab a bite of German food at this annual favorite.
When: Every day through Dec. 24
Where: Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington
ICE SKATING IN THE PARK — FREE
What: Go ice skating at the ice rink in Millennium Park. Skate rentals and sharpening are available for a fee.
When: Mon.-Thurs. noon – 8 p.m.; Fridays noon–10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph
Contributing: Mary Houlihan
