Harvey Schmidt, who co-created ‘The Fantasticks,’ dies at 88

In this Jan. 13, 2002 file photo, composer Harvey Schmidt appears at the final performance of "The Fantasticks," at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in New York. | AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File

NEW YORK — The composer of “The Fantasticks,” the longest running musical in history, has died. Harvey Schmidt was 88.

His death on Wednesday was confirmed by Dan Demello, a publicist for the Off-Broadway show.

Schmidt teamed up with lyricist, director and storywriter Tom Jones on “The Fantasticks” as well as the Broadway shows “110 in the Shade” and “I Do! I Do!” Both men were inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 1998.

“The Fantasticks” opened Off-Broadway im 1960 and remains one the most frequently produced musicals in the world, according to fantasticksonbroadway.com.

Associated Press