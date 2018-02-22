In the music spotlight: Ani DiFranco

Singer Ani DiFranco made her mark as a fearlessly independent musician, maverick entrepreneur and feminist icon in the ’90s. Some things never change, thankfully. Her guitar playing and confrontational lyrics remain equally sharp, sending staccato darts of notes, beats and thoughts to pierce hearts and minds. Last summer saw the release of “Binary,” DiFranco’s 19th studio album on her groundbreaking record label Righteous Babe.

Perceptive prose and promotion of communal power in songs like title track “Binary” reveal the strong cord connecting DiFranco’s music to mentor Pete Seeger’s folk music, updated with the pulse and pointed wordplay of hip-hop. Even so, if DiFranco steps forward alone with her acoustic guitar, don’t expect any campfire singalongs – unless your idea of “Kum Bah Yah” is steely-eyed candor and scorched earth.

Outspoken and articulate in addition to having a knack for tunefulness and hard-swinging grooves, DiFranco is a master as sending her progressive messages with a spoonful of sugar. “Play God” is an impassioned statement in favor of reproductive freedom and fiery complaint against the patriarchy, folded into a heavy rhythm and blues foundation that keeps the head bobbing while the ideas are churning inside. DiFranco addresses both issues offstage as part of the Creative Council of Emily’s List, a political action group promoting pro-choice Democratic female candidates.

With old favorites like “Not a Pretty Girl” and “32 Flavors,” DiFranco claimed her personal power and pride while offering the same opportunity to others. On “Untouchable Face,” she has also been willing to turn her unflinching gaze inward to sort out her own issues.

On Saturday, DiFranco brings her “Rise Up” tour and songs from throughout her career to Park West. Joining her will be likeminded guests Gracie and Rachel. Featuring the violin and piano-driven “Only a Child,” the Brooklyn-based chamber pop duo’s self-titled debut was named one of 2017’s ten best by NPR.

* Ani DiFranco, with Gracie and Rachel, 8 p.m., Feb. 24, Park West, 322 W. Armitage. Admission: $40; parkwestchicago.com.

Jeff Elbel is a local freelance writer.