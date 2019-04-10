Khalid’s ‘Free Spirit’ shows why he’s one of the most exciting voices in music

Khalid, seen here last August at Lollapalooza, is out with ans excellent second album “Free Spirit” that's full of unrushed, somber pop from a guy proving he’s one of the most exciting voices in music.. | Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Khalid charmed us on his debut album by singing about being young, dumb and broke. Now, the pop-soul-R&B star who knocked many people out with 2017’s “American Teen” is 21 — young, sure, but no longer a teen — and far from broke.

On his excellent, new second album “Free Spirit” (RCA/Right Hand Music Group), we find him wrestling with deep stuff. The guy who worried a few years ago that his mom would kill him because his car smelled like marijuana now sings, “I shouldn’t have to die to feel alive.”

“Free Spirit” is a fuller, more layered album, 17 tracks of unrushed, somber pop from a performer stretching and proving why he’s one of the most exciting voices in music.

On the funky “Paradise,” he sings: “I’ve been thinking a little deeper/contemplation, getting cleaner.”

Two of the better songs, “Better” and “Saturday Nights,” appeared on his recent EP “Suncity,” and he reunites with producers Charlie Handsome and Digi, who co-wrote many of the tracks.

Though lately he’s been collaborating with everyone from Halsey to Kane Brown, Khalid — who plays United Center July 25 — keeps the guest list light here (though John Mayer supplies some nifty guitar work on “Outta My Head.”)

Khalid’s sound has evolved. And so have the production elements. Before, maybe he’d go with just a little piano or a guitar lick. Now, he nestles his voice amid hazy clouds of warm synth, murky echoes and usually some distorted effects. He lays down overlapping vocals, adds twisty bits of electronica and employs his falsetto to great effect.

At times, Khalid gets so introspective that you might feel you’ve stumbled into a therapy session. “The man that I’ve been running from is inside of me/I tell him keep it quiet,” he sings on “Self.”

We’re alerted that “Free Spirit” is a very personal album from the opening song, “Intro,” on which Khalid sings:

“I can’t even live with being by myself/That’s the part of me that really needs your help.”

He doesn’t need any help at all, though, when it comes to making great music.