Laurie Metcalf to play Hillary Clinton on Broadway, with John Lithgow as Bill

John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf will co-star in "Hillary and Clinton" on Broadway. | AP

Laurie Metcalf of “Roseanne” and John Lithgow of “The Crown” are poised to star as Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in a new Broadway play.

“Hillary and Clinton,” by Lucas Hnath, is slated to open on Broadway in spring 2019. The play is set in New Hampshire during the early days of 2008 as Hillary Clinton tries to save her troubled campaign for president.

Chicago’s Victory Gardens Theater presented the play’s world premiere in 2016, when Sun-Times critic Hedy Weiss called it “surprising and even subtle.”

Metcalf won the first of her two Tonys in 2017 as star of Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” On ABC’s “Roseanne,” she played Hillary Clinton supporter Jackie Harris, a role she will continue on this fall’s spinoff, “The Conners.”

Two-time Tony winner Lithgow has had notable turns on “Dexter” and “3rd Rock From the Sun.”