Pitchfork’s Midwinter 2019 music fest at Art Institute of Chicago — PHOTOS

Summer seems so far away on a cold and snowy weekend in Chicago, but things at the Art Institute are hot, hot, hot thanks to the inaugural Midwinter music-meets-art festival being held through Sunday night throughout various spaces/galleries at the venerable museum.

A co-project between the AIC and Pitchfork Music Festival, lovers of art and music are being treated to both in one convenient and comfy locale.Music makers this weekend include(d) Laurie Anderson, Deerhunter, Mary Lattimore, Tortoise, William Basinksi, serpentwithfeet, Joey Purp, Slowdive and more.

Here’s a look at some of the fun from Saturday night’s festivities, courtesy of photos by Max Herman:

