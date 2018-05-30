Riot Fest lineup includes Blink-182, Beck, Elvis Costello, Incubus, Calpurnia

Travis Barker of blink-182 performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast 2018 at StubHub Center on May 12, 2018 in Carson, California. | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Let’s call it a grand survey of rock/punk history.

The first-wave lineup for this year’s Riot Fest, Sept. 14-16 at Douglas Park (1401 S. Sacramento), covers a broad and eclectic swath of music genres and music makers, from American rockers Blink-182 and Incubus to British new wave heroes Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Russian protest punk rockers Pussy Riot. And did I mention rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis?

The three-day fest, now in its 14th year, will feature more than 100 acts over five stages, delivering everything from hip-hop and metal to indie rock and roots.

Also among the lineup (so far) announced Wednesday night are funk/rap/alt-pop master Beck, hip-hop duo Atmosphere, new wave/punk pioneers Blondie, Canadian rockers Calpurnia, the always unpredictable Father John Misty and Chicago singer-songwriter Liz Phair.

Here’s the rest of the first wave, according to Wednesday’s announcement (the second wave will be revealed in the coming weeks).

Young the Giant, Interpol, Alkaline Trio, Dropkick Murphys, Bleachers, Atmosphere, Flogging Molly, Cypress Hill, Bad Religion, Underoath, Matt and Kim, the Jesus Lizard, Sum 41, the Voidz, the Front Bottoms, Twin Peaks, K.Flay, Suicidal Tendencies, Bullet For My Valentine, Clutch, the Wonder Years, Digable Planets and Cat Power.

Also featured are Gary Numan, Killing Joke, Hot Snakes, Wolfmother, Moose Blood, SWMRS, Johnny Marr, Superchunk, JD McPherson, Reignwolf, Lagwagon, FEAR, Andrew W.K., GWAR, the Aquabats, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Face to Face, the Exploited, the Bouncing Souls, Dillinger Four, Conflict, Piebald and Adolescent.

And finally, the Avengers, Cobra Skulls, HEALTH, Calpurnia, Kevin Devine, the Frights, the Districts, Arkells, the Audition, Spitalfield, Flor, Speedy Ortiz, Bully, Lower Class Brats, Total Chaos, the Fever 333, Direct Hit!, Mom Jeans., Mannequin Pussy, Pronoun, Beach Goons, the Bombpops, Badflower, Save Face, Super Whatevr, Beach Bunny and No Small Children

Also returning is the Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue.

Three-day passes (general admission and three-levels of VIP upgrades) are now available at riotfest.org/chicago/tickets. Layaway tickets (payable in three installments) are available for purchase at ticketfly.com.