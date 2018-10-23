Rosie O’Donnell engaged, wedding date ‘long time in the future’

Rosie O'Donnell attends The Actors Fund 2016 Gala at Marriott Marquis Times Square on April 25, 2016 in New York City. | Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Rosie O’Donnell is getting married.

The 56-year-old confirmed to People magazine on Monday her engagement to 33-year-old Elizabeth Rooney.

O’Donnell says their wedding date is “a long time in the future.” They’ve had a long-distance relationship because O’Donnell lives in New York and Rooney lives in Boston.

O’Donnell says the Army veteran is “a wonderful woman.”

The star married Kelli Carpenter in 2004, but they separated in 2007. She married Michelle Rounds in 2012 and they divorced in 2015.