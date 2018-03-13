Second City, Kennedy Center form partnership for new works, education programs

Chicago’s Second City and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced a new partnership to develop new works and educational programs for the Washington, D.C. cultural arts center.

Terms of the partnership include the creation of six new sketch-style shows, “slated for multi-week runs in the Kennedy Center’s Theater Lab in summers and during the holiday season through at least 2020,” the announcement stated.

“From a brand perspective, partnering with The Second City strengthens several Kennedy Center priorities, including our commitment to producing original theater, to elevating comedy as an art form, and to deepening educational opportunities for both young people and adults,” said Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, in a prepared statement.

In addition, the agreement calls for co-commissions for new sketch-style and full-length, scripted works; the creation of hands-on workshops for adults and young audiences, and producing new works for young audiences. The first new works as a result of the partnership is slated to debut this summer.

“While the stark reality may be that Washington is already rife with comedians, The Second City is over the moon that the Kennedy Center has elected to enter into this unique partnership, because we now have a creative co-conspirator that is fully invested in collaborating with us through the entire artistic process to develop, shape, and launch thrilling new works,” said CEO and Executive Producer of The Second City Andrew Alexander, via statement.