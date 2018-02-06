Stacy Keach, who fell ill playing Hemingway, will bring show back to Goodman

Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway during the 2017 run of Jim McGrath's one-man show, "Pamplona," at the Goodman Theatre. (Photo: Liz Lauren)

Stacy Keach, whose one-man show about Ernest Hemingway was cut short when he suffered a mild heart attack on a Goodman Theatre stage on opening night, is bringing the show back this summer.

The Goodman announced Tuesday that a six-week run of Keach’s “Pamplona” will begin July 10 at the Owen Theatre. The show by Jim McGrath is about the aging, ailing author struggling to finish a story on rivalrous matadors of Pamplona.

Last spring, Keach successfully starred in 11 preview performances of the play, a world premiere. But on opening night, he was halting in his delivery and repeated lines in an attempt to right himself. Director Robert Falls halted the performance about two-thirds of the way through its 80-minute running time.

Testing later revealed he had suffered a heart attack, and the remainder of the run was canceled to allow Keach to recuperate.

“I’m deeply grateful to Robert Falls, Goodman Theatre and the good people of Chicago for encouraging me and allowing me to ‘get back on the horse,’ ” Keach said in a Goodman statement. “I’m so excited to be returning to ‘Pamplona’ and the great city.



For the upcoming run, previous ticket holders and Goodman members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Feb. 16. Sales to the public begin Feb. 23 at GoodmanTheatre.org/Pamplona, by phone at (312) 443-3800, or in person at the Goodman Box Office, 170 N. Dearborn.