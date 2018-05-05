Stormy Daniels plays Stormy Daniels on latest ‘SNL’ mockery of Trump scandals

Continuing to escalate its star-studded spoofs of Donald Trump’s legal woes, “Saturday Night Live” this weekend topped itself with a madcap phone tree utilizing almost every cast member and guest star ever to say the word “collusion” — culminating with a surprise appearance by alleged Trump paramour Stormy Daniels, played by the real Stormy Daniels.

Repeating his well-received impression of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Ben Stiller anchored the opening scene, frantically calling various players in the scandal from a pay phone and a pair of “burner” phones that he’d neglected to burn.