The Mix — The Beach, Rhino Fest and more cool things to do in Chicago Jan. 18-24

Making entertainment plans for the coming week? We’ve got some suggestions for you to consider when it comes to theater, music and more:

Art: Tonika Lewis Johnson’s ‘Folded Map’

Collaboraction’s Encounter Series continues this weekend with “Folded Map,” an exploration of the impact 200 years of segregation has had on Chicago. It highlights Tonika Lewis Johnson’s journey to becoming an artist and activist as well as her Folded Map Project, stories from residents from North Side communities like Rogers Park and their geographic counterparts in Englewood. Also on this double bill is “A Great Day in the Neighborhood,” a musical journey through the mind of performance poet and educator Marvin Tate. Jan. 18-26 at Collaboraction, 1579 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $25. For a complete list of other shows in the series, visit collaboraction.org.

Family Fun: The Beach Chicago

It’s a given that by mid-January every Chicagoan needs a day at the beach. Cue The Beach Chicago, an interactive installation meant to bring the beach indoors. There are lounge chairs, umbrellas, inflatables and one million antimicrobial, recyclable spheres meant it seems as a stand-in for sand/water (although they bring to mind snow) in which people can “swim.” Yes, imagination is a plus here. Jan. 19-Feb. 3, Navy Pier Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free.

Music: Sarah Shook and the Disarmers

Outlaw country is born again in the important new voice of Sarah Shook and the Disarmers. Shook has been called “part Joan Jett, part Hank Williams.” She melds country and punk and takes her music to exciting new places. These are hard-driving songs not afraid to tackle regret and pain. Also on the bill: H.C. McEntire, Half Gringa. At 9 p.m. Jan.18, Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $15.

Music/theater: Remembering MLK

Weaving together poetry, hip-hop and history, “The MLK Project: The Fight for Civil Rights” is a one-woman show produced by Writers Theatre that follows a students transformation after studying the Civil Rights Movement. At 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21, Chicago History Museum, 1602 N. Clark. Admission is free. Additional performances are 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe. Tickets: $10, $20. The Chicago Sinfonietta presents a MLK Tribute Concert featuring violinist Kyle Dickson and the Waubonsie Valley High School Mosaic Choir. At 3 p.m. Jan. 20, North Central College, 171 E. Chicago, Naperville and at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $10-$75.

Theater: The Rhinoceros Theater Festival

The Chicago Fringe Festival may be a thing of the past but there’s another off-the-beaten-path fest that keeps on giving. That would be the annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival now in its 30th year. The 2019 fest includes six weeks of new plays, dance, devised works, variety shows, comedy, live podcasting and more. Among the shows this weekend are Curious Theatre Branch’s “The Skriker,” Rob Onorato’s “Night of a Million Barbras,” Dan Nelson’s “The Turkish Poker Game” and more. Rhinofest runs Jan. 18-Feb. 12 at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston. Tickets: $15 or pay-what-you-can. For a complete schedule, visit rhinofest.com.

Theater: Chicago International Puppet Theatre Festival

Two masters of the various styles of puppetry bring their visions to “Tabletop Tragedies,” part of the continuing Chicago International Puppet Theatre Festival. Frank Maugeri and Seth Bockley (both have history with the late, great Redmoon Theater) have created a triptych of works that tell true stories of fate and redemption via hand-carved puppets, masks, music (by Liz Chidester) and an epic Wild West chase scene performed on paper scrolls. At 7 p.m. Jan. 24-26, Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $20.

Music: Old Dominion

Hot on the heels of their latest single “Make It Sweet” (No. 22 on the country radio charts), critically acclaimed country music band Old Dominion brings their Make It Sweet tour to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont, on Jan. 18. The group has surpassed 1 billion on-demand streams to date, thanks in part to their sophomore album “Happy Endings.” Show time is 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $32-$77.

Music: Tedeschi Trucks Band

You can catch some of the best full-on soulful rock blended with a touch of Americana/roots/country/blues this weekend and next at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, courtesy of Tedeschi Trucks Band. The exceptional troupe plays the venue Jan. 18-19 and 25-26. Their next album, titled “Signs,” is due Feb. 15. The first single off the disc, “Hard Case,” was just released. Show times are 7:30 p.m. each night. Ticket prices vary.