Watch Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show

Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. | Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Everyone’s talking about it.

Justin Timberlake performed a captivating 13-minute mini concert with some of his biggest hits for his Super Bowl LII halftime show Sunday.

Unfortunately, there was no ‘N SYNC reunion nor redemption for Janet Jackson in Timberlake’s solo performance that has received mixed reaction from fans.

Did you miss the performance? Rewatch the entire show below: