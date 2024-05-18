9-year-old girl accidentally shot by family member in South Side home: police

A 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot by a family member in the Park Manor neighborhood Saturday night on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
About 9 p.m., police were called to a home in the 6800 block of South Wabash, where the girl had been wounded, police said.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Area One Detectives were investigating.
