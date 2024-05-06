How people with autism, sensory sensitivities are prepping for cicadas

The classroom at Keshet school for students with disabilities buzzed with energy — and cicada noises — as four kids learned about the cicada emergence coming this spring.

They clapped, screeched and laughed as teachers and staff helped them prepare for what could be a jarring change. The buzzing and presence of bugs they haven’t seen before could be surprising and scary for people with autism or other disabilities who rely on being able to predict their environment, according to Jennifer Phillips, president and CEO of Keshet, a private therapeutic day school in Northbrook.

“I think a lot of people are nervous about what’s going to happen. We just want to give them resources and tools,” Phillips said.

It’s important for students and adults with disabilities and sensory sensitivity to prepare for changes in their environment. About 40% of people with autism also have an anxiety disorder, Phillips said.

Teachers and staff at Keshet prepared activities, explained the buzzing noise cicadas make and showed model bugs, larvae and eggs.

The students, ranging in age from 12 to 15, sorted through coping mechanisms if the cicada noise becomes overwhelming, such as going inside to take breaks from the noise; putting on headphones; or chewing on a toy to help distract themselves.

“There’s not really a right or wrong answer, we’ll do whatever helps us,” said Jori Erlander, a social worker at Keshet who led the lesson.

“Pre-teaching,” or prepping, kids for what to expect is critical in a situation like this, Erlander said. Parents should consider showing their children videos about cicadas and getting them used to the noise before the insects emerge, she said.

For many people with autism or other disabilities, the sensory overload that comes with loud noises might not be obvious.

“They might not be able to tell you it’s noise that’s bothering them,” said Stephanie Plein, a speech therapist at the school. “You might not notice the noise is really bothering you until you snap at your friend.”

The sudden nature of the cicada emergence can be a lot to handle for Adam and Rachel Florek, who both have autism, according to their mom, Laura Florek, 52.

Her children love spending time with their peers and being outside, but the young adults have extreme reactions to noise, Florek said. Adam, 21, is more likely to shut down and avoid communicating, while Rachel, 18, often screams or cries when she’s overstimulated.

“I’m nervous to see what’s going to happen, it’s something I don’t enjoy. Maybe it won’t be difficult at all, I just don’t know. It’s the unknown.”

The cicada emergence might be just a small hassle for most people, but for people with autism or other disabilities, it’s a bigger hurdle, Florek said.

“This isn’t a little thing, the cicadas,” she said. “Everyone is excited about them, it’s something that happens every 17 years. But the noise factor for children and adults with autism is something that is tough for us. Things people don’t have to prep for and don’t think are a big deal are real-life issues for us.”