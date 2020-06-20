 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Pandemic keeps plumbers busy; housebound clients mean ‘a lot more toilets being flushed’ (LIVE UPDATES)

Here’s what we learned today about the coronavirus and its ripple effects in Chicago and Illinois.

By Sun-Times staff

The Latest

Pandemic keeps plumbers busy; housebound clients mean ‘a lot more toilets being flushed’

Steve Anhalt (left) and Aureliano Tochimani of Mendel Plumbing &amp; Heating digging in for a plumbing call, face masks on.
Steve Anhalt (left) and Aureliano Tochimani of Mendel Plumbing & Heating digging in for a plumbing call, face masks on.
Provided

Plumbers say they’re busier than ever thanks to the coronavirus pandemic keeping most of us at home most of the time the past few months.

“It’s more use of the toilets,” says Tom Mascari, president of Mendel Plumbing & Heating in St. Charles. “Handles are breaking, valves inside need to be replaced.”

“We’ve been working seven days a week, 10-, 12-, 14-hour shifts,” says Jose Rivera, owner of A Solution Sewer & Plumbing in Bridgeview. “By the time I get home, it’s a shower, and off to bed I go.”

“We’ve been incredibly busy — beyond belief,” says William Taylor, owner of Four Seasons Sewer & Plumbing, 6807 W. Irving Park Rd. “There’s a lot more toilets being flushed.”

Pre-pandemic, “You’re using the bathroom facilities in the morning before you go to work or school and then in the evening,” says Brian Wilk, owner of Bishop Heating, Plumbing and Cooling in Des Plaines. But with people stuck at home, “You’re getting more clogged drain lines.”

Some clogs have been caused by people, perhaps worried about toilet paper shortages, who instead did what plumbers will tell you is a big no-no: They used paper towels or wipes that are advertised as flushable but don’t dissolve like T.P.

And sometimes kids, bored with being home so long, toss things in to the toilet that aren’t meant to be tossed into the toilet.

Read the full story from Maureen O’Donnell here.

News

7:15 a.m. AMC Theaters now will require masks, reversing policy after strong backlash

LOS ANGELES — The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in mid-July. Customers who don’t wear masks won’t be admitted or allowed to stay.

“We think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests,” Aron said. “It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks.”

Rival chain Regal followed AMC’s lead. Spokesman Richard Grover said Friday that moviegoers must wear masks in all its theaters as well.

Read the full report here.

New cases

Analysis & Commentary

7:18 a.m. Illinois politicians start to get serious about fundraising as the state reopens

As Illinois slowly begins the reopening process, some state legislators have decided to start hosting in-person fundraisers.

For the past few months, most legislative incumbents and challengers have abandoned fundraising. The global pandemic, accompanied by an international economic crash, made the idea of raising campaign money seem crass, inappropriate and even dangerous.

Eventually, some folks began hosting online fundraisers. It’s an election year, after all, and elections cost money. So, for a price, contributors could pay for a password to attend Zoom events and support their candidates of choice.

Several candidates also began dialing for dollars. But April was not a good month for campaigns. $2.87 million in A-1 reports (contributions of $1,000 or over) were filed in April. That’s about a third of the $7.7 million reported in April of 2016, a similar election cycle.

Just $3.6 million in A-1 contributions were reported this May, which is about a fifth of the $15.5 million reported in May of 2016.

Read Rich Miller’s full column here.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Polling Place: The DH in the National League? Here’s what voters have to say about that

For the first time since the American League turned to the DH in 1973, both leagues could be in sync on this oft-debated issue.

By Steve Greenberg

Sarah Gorden’s goal to bridge the gap between women’s soccer and the Black community with youth camps

Gorden is just one of many NWSL players who have actively used her platform to confront systemic racism and advocate for police reform.

By Annie Costabile

Fire’s Brandt Bronico hopes players, league develop partnership

Bronico, along with teammates CJ Sapong and Jeremiah Gutjahr, represented the Fire during the players’ negotiations with MLS to resume the season. Before an agreement was reached to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement to pave the way for a restart, the league threatened to lock out the players.

By Brian Sandalow

Will White Sox have last laugh with a shortened season?

Five questions to consider as White Sox approach a year that will be cut in more than half.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Sky’s Gabby Williams excited for WNBA’s return, but remains wary until health protocols are finalized

The WNBA and WNBPA return-to-play plan was met with mixed emotions this week as it left players and fans with more questions than answers.

By Madeline Kenney

Blackhawks’ pending free agents — Crawford, Kubalik, Strome, others — face long wait until offseason

General manager Stan Bowman has said he won’t begin negotiations with the team’s notable free agents until the offseason, and that might not begin until late October.

By Ben Pope