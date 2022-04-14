The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
The ‘Equal Play’ Podcast with James Wade – Live at The Wiener’s Circle

The Chicago Sky’s head coach, James Wade, will join ‘Equal Play’ podcast host and Sun-Times multimedia journalist, Annie Costabile, on May 5 at The Wiener’s Circle.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
Tip-off the return of in-person events by attending this special episode of the ‘Equal Play’ podcast – live at The Wiener’s Circle!

The Chicago Sky’s head coach, James Wade, will join ‘Equal play’ podcast host and Sun-Times multimedia journalist, Annie Costabile, to talk about the Sky’s 2021 WNBA championship and what to expect in the upcoming season.

Grab a char dog and watch the broadcast at The Wiener’s Circle on May 5 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

The ‘Equal Play’ Podcast at The Wiener’s Circle
Join ‘Equal Play’ podcast host, Annie Costabile, and guest James Wade at The Wiener’s Circle on May 5 at 5:00 p.m. CT.
Columnists
Gasoline isn’t all that’s gone up
Freedom is not free, and the price of grabbing the best defense against ignorance and oppression will set you back an extra buck on weekdays.
By Neil Steinberg
 
AppleTV.jpg
Sports Media
White Sox’ game Friday night is on Apple TV+; here’s how to find it
If you have an internet connection, you can watch the game for free without subscribing to the streaming service.
By Jeff Agrest
 
“Glimmers” of hope: one expert suggests allowing yourself to fully embrace feel-good emotions.
Well
‘Glimmers’ are the opposite of triggers; how to embrace these positive emotions
They aren’t just tiny moments that bring joy or happiness. They also can spark ease, relaxation, safety, connection or a feeling the world is OK even if just for a fleeting moment.
By Sara M. Moniuszko | USA TODAY
 
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record with his $43.3 million salary, topping the previous mark established last year by Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at $38 million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Baltimore Orioles combined.
MLB
Average MLB player salary is up 5.9%
Major League Baseball projects Opening Day payrolls at about $4.5 billion, up almost 10% from the previous high of approximately $4.1 billion.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
On Friday, the renamed Guardians will play for the first time at Progressive Field, officially launching a new era for a team known as the Indians since 1915.
MLB
Renamed Guardians set for debut at home amid some fan backlash
There will be plenty of cheers, and perhaps some grumbling from those still coming to grips with the idea that their favorite baseball team isn’t quite the same,
By Tom Withers | AP
 