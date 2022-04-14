The ‘Equal Play’ Podcast with James Wade – Live at The Wiener’s Circle
The Chicago Sky’s head coach, James Wade, will join ‘Equal Play’ podcast host and Sun-Times multimedia journalist, Annie Costabile, on May 5 at The Wiener’s Circle.
Tip-off the return of in-person events by attending this special episode of the ‘Equal Play’ podcast – live at The Wiener’s Circle!
The Chicago Sky’s head coach, James Wade, will join ‘Equal play’ podcast host and Sun-Times multimedia journalist, Annie Costabile, to talk about the Sky’s 2021 WNBA championship and what to expect in the upcoming season.
Grab a char dog and watch the broadcast at The Wiener’s Circle on May 5 at 5:00 p.m. CT.
The ‘Equal Play’ Podcast at The Wiener’s Circle
Join ‘Equal Play’ podcast host, Annie Costabile, and guest James Wade at The Wiener’s Circle on May 5 at 5:00 p.m. CT.
After killing parents in Uptown senior home, man returned for well-being check with cops, prosecutors said
The Latest
Freedom is not free, and the price of grabbing the best defense against ignorance and oppression will set you back an extra buck on weekdays.
If you have an internet connection, you can watch the game for free without subscribing to the streaming service.
They aren’t just tiny moments that bring joy or happiness. They also can spark ease, relaxation, safety, connection or a feeling the world is OK even if just for a fleeting moment.
Major League Baseball projects Opening Day payrolls at about $4.5 billion, up almost 10% from the previous high of approximately $4.1 billion.
There will be plenty of cheers, and perhaps some grumbling from those still coming to grips with the idea that their favorite baseball team isn’t quite the same,