The ‘Equal Play’ Podcast with James Wade – Live at The Wiener’s Circle

Tip-off the return of in-person events by attending this special episode of the ‘Equal Play’ podcast – live at The Wiener’s Circle!

The Chicago Sky’s head coach, James Wade, will join ‘Equal play’ podcast host and Sun-Times multimedia journalist, Annie Costabile, to talk about the Sky’s 2021 WNBA championship and what to expect in the upcoming season.

Grab a char dog and watch the broadcast at The Wiener’s Circle on May 5 at 5:00 p.m. CT.