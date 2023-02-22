Attend a live discussion and Q&A with film critic Richard Roeper on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT!
Want to ask Rich about his Oscar®-winner predictions? Learn more about the Academy Awards®? Talk about the Best Picture toss up? Submit your questions by March 5 and tune in to hear them answered.
Once you RSVP, you will receive a prompt to submit your question and will later receive a link to attend the discussion an hour before it starts.
An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper
March 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT
And keep an eye out for Rich’s highly anticipated Oscar®-winner predictions — coming soon!
This event is in conjunction with the Sun-Times’ annual Beat the Critic contest with Richard Roeper. To learn more and enter, visit suntimes.com/beatthecritic
The Latest
The man, 57, was in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot, police said.
Mr. Luzietti inspired a generation of young designers to think differently.
Talk with our journalists, including our new executive editor, at our upcoming community listening session on March 21 in Rogers Park.
El aumento a los impuestos de propiedad provoca protestas y talleres para ayudar a reducir las facturas
Una protesta el jueves en el centro y un taller el sábado en La Villita son las últimas de una serie de acciones para ayudar a los propietarios a ahorrar dinero y cambiar el proceso que condujo a los aumentos.