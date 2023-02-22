The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper

Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper will answer your questions about the upcoming 95th Academy Awards® on March 9.

An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper | March 9, 2023

Attend a live discussion and Q&A with film critic Richard Roeper on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Want to ask Rich about his Oscar®-winner predictions? Learn more about the Academy Awards®? Talk about the Best Picture toss up? Submit your questions by March 5 and tune in to hear them answered. 

Once you RSVP, you will receive a prompt to submit your question and will later receive a link to attend the discussion an hour before it starts.

March 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT
And keep an eye out for Rich’s highly anticipated Oscar®-winner predictions — coming soon! 

This event is in conjunction with the Sun-Times’ annual Beat the Critic contest with Richard Roeper. To learn more and enter, visit suntimes.com/beatthecritic

