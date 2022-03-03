The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 218: Bears’ potential salary cap moves

Brad Spielberger discusses who’s staying and leaving.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 03, 2022 07:25 AM
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 218: Bears’ potential salary cap moves
Danny Trevathan probably won’t be with the Bears next season.

Danny Trevathan probably won’t be with the Bears next season.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser welcome Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus and Over the Cap to break down the Bears’ salary cap situation and what moves they’ll make later this month.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Two Ohio State receivers can dream of a Justin Fields reunion
Can Mitch Trubisky land a starting job this time around?
Bears offensive line’s halfhearted protection of QB Justin Fields ‘bothers’ GM Ryan Poles
Bears GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus promise change. That’s also a warning.
Next up in Justin Fields’ growth: Getting him a ‘dependability piece’
Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy ‘fired up’ to rejoin Chiefs as QBs coach
The Latest
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announces she is stepping down, effective later this month at Rush Hospital, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Editorials
Dr. Ngozi Ezike served as steady medical guide for Illinoisans during pandemic
For the last two years, Dr. Ngozi Ezike stood her ground, unrelenting in relaying — sometimes in tears — how crucial it was to mask up, stay indoors and get vaccinated.
By CST Editorial Board
March 03, 2022 09:30 AM
Amanda Rojas.
Crime
Couple accused of kicking Chicago cop during arrest at O’Hare’s American Airlines gate
Amanda Rojas, 33, and Jose Rojas-Macias, 42, are charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.
By Frank Main
March 03, 2022 09:28 AM
merlin_104123086.jpg
Entertainment & Culture
‘Chicago kid’ KAINA explores the many meanings of home on heartfelt new album
The Chicago-born-and-raised artist’s new album “It Was A Home” is a deeply heartfelt, fully-realized love letter to her city, loved ones and childhood.
By Matt Moore
March 03, 2022 09:27 AM
john_c_reilly_quincy_isaiah_jason_clarke__1_.jpg
Sports Saturday
‘Winning Time’: HBO series on ’80s Lakers, fun and campy, also as flashy as the team
Talented cast embodies the flawed but fascinating stars of the era, from Pat Riley and Jerry Buss to Kareem to Magic.
By Richard Roeper
March 03, 2022 08:49 AM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
Crime
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Rogers Park
They were standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue when someone opened fired from a dark-colored car Wednesday evening, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 03, 2022 08:23 AM