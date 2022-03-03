Halas Intrigue, Episode 218: Bears’ potential salary cap moves

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser welcome Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus and Over the Cap to break down the Bears’ salary cap situation and what moves they’ll make later this month.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
