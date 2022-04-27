Halas Intrigue, Episode 221: Draft a receiver? Make a trade?

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down what new GM Ryan Poles said about the draft and whether the Bears will make any surprising moves in Round 2 or later.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.