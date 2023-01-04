The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 269: Bears wave the white flag

Now with coach Matt Eberflus announcing that Justin Fields will sit out the season finale, it’s time to look ahead.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields’ season is over.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ decision to sit QB Justin Fields for Sunday’s season finale in hopes of getting the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotifyand Stitcher.

