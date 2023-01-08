The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 270: The Bears are No. 1

This forgettable season ends with another loss on the field and a potential win in this year’s draft.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft. What will GM Ryan Poles do with it?

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser look to what the Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Vote For Speaker Of The House Stretches Into Fourth Day
Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, 20 other hardliners gain power in deal to back Kevin McCarthy for speaker
“I look forward to working with the House Republican Conference to stop Joe Biden’s destructive, radical, leftist agenda,” Rep. Mary Miller said in a statement.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_38063532.jpg
Bernard Kalb, longtime TV foreign correspondent, dies at 100
Journalist covered the State Department for CBS and NBC, then worked there until resigning in protest.
By Associated Press
 
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on Instagram that he recently was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin treatment Monday.
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Hendriks said in an Instagram post that he will begin treatment Monday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles talk before Sunday’s game.
The clock starts now for Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles
When the final gun sounded Sunday, general manager Poles and head coach Eberflus ran out of excuses.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker sat out Wednesday’s walk-through.
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker pays tribute to Bills’ Damar Hamlin, his friend
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker first met Damar Hamlin in eighth grade.
By Patrick Finley
 