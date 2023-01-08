Halas Intrigue, Episode 270: The Bears are No. 1

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser look to what the Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, 20 other hardliners gain power in deal to back Kevin McCarthy for speaker
“I look forward to working with the House Republican Conference to stop Joe Biden’s destructive, radical, leftist agenda,” Rep. Mary Miller said in a statement.
Journalist covered the State Department for CBS and NBC, then worked there until resigning in protest.
Hendriks said in an Instagram post that he will begin treatment Monday.
When the final gun sounded Sunday, general manager Poles and head coach Eberflus ran out of excuses.
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker first met Damar Hamlin in eighth grade.