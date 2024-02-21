The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

IHSA postpones Kenwood’s state playoff game an hour before tip

The Illinois High School Association moved the second game of the Kenwood regional doubleheader to Oak Lawn and postponed the host Broncos game vs. Morton.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE IHSA postpones Kenwood’s state playoff game an hour before tip
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin smiles during the game against Mount Carmel during the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.

Kenwood coach Mike Irvin smiles during the game against Mount Carmel during the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Illinois High School Association postponed Kenwood's state playoff game against Morton about one hour before it was scheduled to tip off on Wednesday.

Kenwood (22-7) was supposed to host a Class 4A regional semifinal doubleheader featuring the host Broncos against Morton at 6 p.m. and Oak Lawn vs. Reavis at 7:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn coach Jason Rhodes learned at 2:55 p.m that has game was moved to Oak Lawn.

A new time and date for the Kenwood-Morton game is not listed on the IHSA website. A source at Morton said Kenwood was given 24 hours to appeal an IHSA ruling.

Broncos coach Mike Irvin hasn't responded to requests for comment. Neither has Chicago Public Schools. The IHSA is expected to release a statement on Wednesday evening.

Kenwood, which lost to Curie in the Public League championship game on Feb. 10, is the No. 2 seed in the Riverside-Brookfield sectional.

The Broncos were the Sun-Times' preseason top-ranked team. They had an up-and-down start to the season but found their stride over the last month and are Class 4A state championship contenders.

Irvin was suspended by the IHSA for the first two games of the season for allowing a student that was not enrolled at Kenwood to play with his team over the summer.

The IHSA does not name players. But a player from Wisconsin was with the Broncos back in June at the annual Riverside-Brookfield Summer shootout. That player was not on Kenwood’s roster this season.

Kenwood principal Karen Calloway is one of 12 IHSA board members. The board is made up of principals, athletic directors and superintendents from around the state. Calloway represents Division 1, which is all of Chicago.

Check back for more on this developing story...

Next Up In High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Senior Olivia Austin stars as Nazareth beats Lyons in sectional semifinal
St. Francis de Sales’ Micheal Woods is the next breakout freshman
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 169: Previewing the IHSA Class 4A regionals
Monday’s high school basketball scores
2024 Chicago Sun-Times high school basketball All-Area nominees
The Latest
CPD_03.JPG
Crime
Man shot, killed on Near West Side
Amaryon Steel, 20, was found lying on the street in the 200 block of South Hamilton Avenue about 9 p.m. Monday, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ROZ 9. Roz Varon, ABC 7’s top traffic and transportation reporter, will retire on April 5 after 35 years at the station. jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
ABC 7’s Roz Varon reflects on meeting Oprah, covering Obama, ahead of April retirement
Known as Chicago’s first TV traffic reporter on morning news, Varon will sign off for the final time on April 5, after 35 years at WLS-Channel 7.
By Erica Thompson
 
Jones College Prep located at 700 South State Street, in The Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Other Views
Getting rid of school choice and police in schools is about politics, not what’s best for kids and families
The Chicago Board of Education’s potential vote to dismantle school choice and get rid of police, even in schools that want them, imposes a blanket approach that strips families of a say in their children’s education and safety, eight elected officials write.
By Michelle HarrisMarty Quinn, and 6 more
 
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, dressed in a suit, speaks into a microphone.
Letters to the Editor
Noncitizens who get state subsidized health care should have co-pays, just like other Illinoisans
In most cases, co-pays aren’t mandatory. They’re optional, state Sen. Donald DeWitte writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Seiya Suzuki prepares to take batting practice at the Cubs spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. 02-14-2024.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki determined to meet high expectations for this season
Suzuki was one of the best hitters in MLB for the last two months of the 2023 season.
By Maddie Lee
 