IHSA postpones Kenwood’s state playoff game an hour before tip

The Illinois High School Association postponed Kenwood's state playoff game against Morton about one hour before it was scheduled to tip off on Wednesday.

Kenwood (22-7) was supposed to host a Class 4A regional semifinal doubleheader featuring the host Broncos against Morton at 6 p.m. and Oak Lawn vs. Reavis at 7:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn coach Jason Rhodes learned at 2:55 p.m that has game was moved to Oak Lawn.

A new time and date for the Kenwood-Morton game is not listed on the IHSA website. A source at Morton said Kenwood was given 24 hours to appeal an IHSA ruling.

Broncos coach Mike Irvin hasn't responded to requests for comment. Neither has Chicago Public Schools. The IHSA is expected to release a statement on Wednesday evening.

Kenwood, which lost to Curie in the Public League championship game on Feb. 10, is the No. 2 seed in the Riverside-Brookfield sectional.

The Broncos were the Sun-Times' preseason top-ranked team. They had an up-and-down start to the season but found their stride over the last month and are Class 4A state championship contenders.

Irvin was suspended by the IHSA for the first two games of the season for allowing a student that was not enrolled at Kenwood to play with his team over the summer.

The IHSA does not name players. But a player from Wisconsin was with the Broncos back in June at the annual Riverside-Brookfield Summer shootout. That player was not on Kenwood’s roster this season.

Kenwood principal Karen Calloway is one of 12 IHSA board members. The board is made up of principals, athletic directors and superintendents from around the state. Calloway represents Division 1, which is all of Chicago.

Check back for more on this developing story...

