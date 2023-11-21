Kenwood basketball coach Mike Irvin suspended for the first two games of the season by the IHSA

Mike Irvin, the coach of top-ranked Kenwood, has been suspended for the first two games of the season by the Illinois High School Association.

“Kenwood High School boys basketball Coach Mike Irvin was suspended by the IHSA from coaching in the first two varsity level games of the 2023-24 season for allowing a player to participate in summer contact days when that student was not yet enrolled at Kenwood High School,” IHSA spokesperson Matt Troha said in a statement.

The IHSA does not name players. But a player from Wisconsin was with the Broncos back in June at the annual Riverside-Brookfield Summer shootout. That player is not on Kenwood’s roster this season.

Irvin missed last night’s win against Hansberry at Rich. Kenwood’s next scheduled game is against Lincoln Park on Nov. 29. Irvin will be allowed to coach the Broncos’ third game, which is a showdown against No. 2 Thornton at the Chicago Elite Classic on Dec. 2.

“Whatever the IHSA says is fine,” Irvin said on Tuesday. “I’m going to move on. It’s a players’ game not a coaches’ game. I’m looking forward to the season.”