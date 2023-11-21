The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Kenwood basketball coach Mike Irvin suspended for the first two games of the season by the IHSA

Irvin missed last night’s win against Hansberry at Rich. Kenwood’s next scheduled game is against Lincoln Park on Nov. 29.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Kenwood basketball coach Mike Irvin suspended for the first two games of the season by the IHSA
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin watches the action as the Broncos play in last season’s city championship.

Kenwood coach Mike Irvin watches the action as the Broncos play in last season’s city championship.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mike Irvin, the coach of top-ranked Kenwood, has been suspended for the first two games of the season by the Illinois High School Association.

“Kenwood High School boys basketball Coach Mike Irvin was suspended by the IHSA from coaching in the first two varsity level games of the 2023-24 season for allowing a player to participate in summer contact days when that student was not yet enrolled at Kenwood High School,” IHSA spokesperson Matt Troha said in a statement.

The IHSA does not name players. But a player from Wisconsin was with the Broncos back in June at the annual Riverside-Brookfield Summer shootout. That player is not on Kenwood’s roster this season.

Irvin missed last night’s win against Hansberry at Rich. Kenwood’s next scheduled game is against Lincoln Park on Nov. 29. Irvin will be allowed to coach the Broncos’ third game, which is a showdown against No. 2 Thornton at the Chicago Elite Classic on Dec. 2.

“Whatever the IHSA says is fine,” Irvin said on Tuesday. “I’m going to move on. It’s a players’ game not a coaches’ game. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Ten fearless forecasts for the high school basketball season
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Farragut sticks to Wolf Nelson’s philosophy to come back and beat Leo in Emmanuel Little’s first game as coach
Elite sophomore Stephen Brown, senior Darshan Thomas lead Marist to impressive opening win
Monday’s high school basketball scores
No Shot Clock, Ep. 157: Preseason sleepers and storylines
The Latest
Customers line up at the new Starbucks branch at 5807 S. Western Ave., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Business
New Starbucks hopes to perk up Gage Park, West Englewood
The Starbucks, 5807 S. Western Ave., has added 35 jobs and cost $3 million to open.
By Kade Heather
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls blame game starts and finishes with VP Arturas Karnisovas
Karnisovas has not missed one shot, thrown away one bad pass, or blown a single defensive assignment, but he is responsible for this sinking ship and needs to start fixing it sooner than later.
By Joe Cowley
 
Nicky Lopez of the Kansas City Royals in a game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 26, 2022. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Infielder Nicky Lopez comes full circle with trade to White Sox
White Sox improve infield defense with Naperville Central graduate’s arrival on South Side
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Illinois v Northwestern
College Sports
‘Hat’ check: Is the Illinois-Northwestern football rivalry ever going to measure up?
As end-of-November college football rivalries go, Illinois-Northwestern just might be the runt of the litter.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Manifestantes bloquearon el lunes la entrada a un campamento de carpas planeado en Brighton Park, que podría albergar inicialmente a 500 migrantes y luego ampliarse a 2,000.
La Voz Chicago
Grupo de manifestantes bloquea la construcción de campamento para migrantes en Brighton Park
Los manifestantes dijeron que más de 10 camiones estaban en fila para entrar en el sitio para poner una base de grava, que los funcionarios de la Municipalidad han dicho que se requiere en cualquier sitio destinado para ser un campamento de migrantes.
By Michael Loria and Tyler LaRiviere
 