Patient approach pays off for Hinsdale South as they capture first sectional championship since 1977

Dressed in an all-black suit complete with team-colored Jordan 1s, Hinsdale South coach Scott Tanaka yelled out “Patience” to his team from the sideline in the first half. For the next minute, the St. Laurence portion of the crowd responded with “Boring!” chants.

But the Hornets’ self-restraint paid off as they beat the Vikings 42-29 to capture the first Class 3A sectional championship since 1977.

“We're a really, really great team, and you don't see this type of basketball anymore like that,” said senior center Mimi Flowers, who scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. “I'm completely speechless right now. They can yell "Boring" all they want, but who won at the end of the night.”

The Hornets’ journey to championship glory began during the 2021-22 season when they won just nine games. Tanaka said he’s seen such a huge jump from Flowers over the years. Flowers was dominant against the Vikings.

Her ability to catch every pass and finish every layup was paramount for the Hornets. Flowers' defensive presence deterred many shots in the paint from the Vikings (22-12). Tanaka said Flowers is the “best post player in the state.”

“Because we play the brand of basketball we do, she doesn't get the numbers that she would normally have if we played more fast-paced,” Tanaka said. “I give her credit cuz she's bought in and she's a special kid and a special player.”

The Hornets (25-10) play a deliberate brand of basketball. It’s not the most exciting, but arguing with the results is hard. The Hornets held the Vikings to 11 first-half points, prioritizing layups and preventing three-pointers in an era of basketball predicated on the three-point shot.

Their approach works because of the two senior leaders — Flowers and guard Amelia Lavorato. Lavorato finished with 13 points and three rebounds.

“I couldn't believe it,” Lavorato said of winning the sectional championship. “All of the hard work that we put in finally paid off. Me and Mimi have worked so hard, and to hear that buzzer beep, look up at the clock, and know that we won … I just can't even describe the feeling.”

Lavorato went on a personal 5-0 run at the beginning of the third quarter when the Vikings surged back to cut the Hornets’ deficit to three.

“She hit probably the biggest three of the game,” Tanaka said of Lavorato. “Whenever we need something great to happen — like a big-time shot —she does it for us.”

For Flowers, the sectional championship shows the perseverance of her and Lavorato and their entire team.

“To get this far and have everyone still showing up to practice every single day and giving it your all, it just shows a great work ethic,” Flowers said. “It shows that the girls want to be here.

But it’s hard to watch this team and not see the two seniors' impact on the program. When the seconds were waning towards the end of the fourth quarter, the Hornets started turning the ball over. Though the game was in hand, Flowers employed her team to finish strong.

The buzzer sounded, and the Hornets had etched their names into the history books.

“I just love it when they say “Boring” because it means my girls are doing what they're supposed to do,” Tanaka said. “It gives me confirmation that we're doing the right thing.”