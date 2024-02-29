2024 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Thornton’s Morez Johnson

Paper rosters are now a rare perk at high school basketball games. For many reasons, that is a shame.

One of the joys of the sport is picking out the promising sophomore who sparks his team in a few minutes off the bench, remembering his name, and following his progression over the years. Most fans will not bother sorting through the maze of internet links to figure out that name.

No one has ever needed a roster to determine which player is Morez Johnson. The 2024 Sun-Times Player of the Year makes an instant impression.

“The first time I laid eyes on him I certainly believed he could be the best prospect in the class,” St. Laurence assistant coach Roshawn Russell said. “He was raw, but had freak athleticism, speed and a high motor. He just needed some sharpening over time.”

Johnson didn't start dribbling a basketball when he was a toddler. And there was no overbearing parent devoted to molding him into the area’s next basketball star.

He started playing basketball with the Chicago Demons youth program in fifth grade. Most of the other players had a higher skill level. His father, Morez Johnson Sr., told him that he would have a size advantage and that if he worked harder he would catch the other kids.

Johnson did that, even developing a rigid schedule for his days.

“That’s something that separates him,” Russell, who coached Johnson at St. Rita during his first three years of high school, said. “His commitment level is different. He doesn’t just talk it, he walks it. He really wants to be the best version of himself. He’s a kid that looks you straight in the eye. He seeks information out and wants to improve.”

Russell left St. Rita after last season and Johnson, a 6-9 forward, transferred to Thornton, his local high school. Johnson led Riverdale Washington to a state title in eighth grade.

Basketball doesn’t leave much time for other interests, but Johnson likes to build Legos and says he is “forcing himself” to watch movies. Spending an hour and a half focused on one thing is tough for current teenagers. There are no attention span issues for Johnson on the basketball court. He’s all effort for 32 minutes.

“I’ve always played like that,” Johnson said. “That’s my ace. I give my all. I’ve wondered why other guys take plays off. They are probably too big headed, thinking their teammates can do the other stuff.”

Johnson and three other major transfers, Isaiah Green (Kenwood), Meyoh Swansey (Romeoville) and Chase Abraham (TF North) teamed up to lead Thornton to a 28-4 record so far this season. The Wildcats face Brother Rice in a Class 3A sectional final on Friday.

Johnson has 27 double-doubles this season and averages 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals.

He’s led Thornton to major wins against Peoria Richwoods, Kenwood, Metamora, Benet, Bloom, Rich, Kankakee and Richmond Heights, Ohio in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Thornton’s Morez Johnson (12) looks on during the Big Dipper Championship game against Homewood-Flossmoor. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Johnson was upset when he wasn’t picked as a McDonald’s All-American. He's ranked 29th in the country or higher by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports, so he was right on the cusp. He’s been selected for the other two major national all-star games.

"That stuff is all political and doesn't matter in the end," Thornton coach Tai Streets said. "He's a great kid and he's a leader. That's important. He's a leader. Everybody follows him. They listen to him because he sets a standard."

James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis, Johnson’s fellow major college prospect teammates at St. Rita last season, transferred to prep schools for their senior year. Johnson, an Illinois recruit, decided to come home.

That’s allowed him a chance to do something special. The Wildcats are one of the favorites to win the Class 3A state title. Thornton won state titles in 1933 and 1966 but lost in the championship game in 1995 and 1996.

“The community is hungry for a title,” Streets said. “There’s a lot of unfinished business. Hopefully, we can finish it off. He’ll be a legend for life.”

But state title or not, returning home to lead Thornton to a special season has given him a local legacy that no prep school can provide.

“I will always be in those barbershop talks now,” Johnson said.

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2023—Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West

2022—Braden Huff, Glenbard West

2021—Max Christie, Rolling Meadows

2020—DJ Steward, Young

2019—DaJuan Gordon, Curie

2018—Talen Horton-Tucker, Simeon

2017—Alonzo Verge, Thornton

2016—Charlie Moore, Morgan Park

2015—Jalen Brunson, Stevenson

2014—Cliff Alexander, Curie

2013—Jahlil Okafor, Young

2012—Jabari Parker, Simeon

2011—Wayne Blackshear, Morgan Park

2010—Jereme Richmond, Waukegan

2009—Jereme Richmond, Waukegan

2008—Kevin Dillard, Homewood-Flossmoor

2007—Derrick Rose, Simeon

2006—Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North

2005—DeAndre Thomas, Westinghouse

2004–Calvin Brock, Simeon

2003—Shannon Brown, Proviso East

2002—Sean Dockery, Julian

2001—Eddy Curry, Thornwood

2000—Cedrick Banks, Westinghouse

1999—Leon Smith, King

1998—Quentin Richardson, Young

1997—Melvin Ely, Thornton

1996—Ronnie Fields, Farragut

1995—Kevin Garnett, Farragut

1994—Jerry Gee, St. Martin de Porres

1993—Rashard Griffith, King

1992—Chris Collins, Glenbrook North

1991—Sherell Ford, Proviso East

1990—Jamie Brandon, King

1989—Deon Thomas, Simeon

1988—Eric Anderson, de Sales

1987—Marcus Liberty, King

1986—Nick Anderson, Simeon

1985—Michael Ingram, Proviso West

1984—Hersey Hawkins, Westinghouse

1983—Len Bertolini, St. Patrick

1982—Bernard Jackson, Phillips

1981—Walter Downing, Providence

1980—Glenn Rivers, Proviso East

1979—Isiah Thomas, St. Joseph

1978—Mark Aguirre, Westinghouse

1977—Eddie Johnson, Westinghouse

1976—Glen Grunwald, East Leyden

1975—Pete Boesen, Maine South

1974—Audie Matthews, Bloom

1973—Mark Vitali, St. Charles

1972—Quinn Buckner, Thornridge

1971—Quinn Buckner, Thornridge

1970—Lloyd Batts, Thornton

1969—Jim Brewer, Proviso East

1968—Jeff Hickman, Lockport

1967—Rick Howat, Downers Grove

1966—Rich Bradshaw, Marshall

1965—Terry Hurley, Steinmetz

1964—Eugene Ford, Crane

1963—Joe Allen, Carver

1962—Cazzie Russell, Carver

1961—Bob Caress, Thornton

1960—George Wilson, Marshall