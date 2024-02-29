2024 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Thornton’s Morez Johnson

Paper rosters are now a rare perk at high school basketball games. For many reasons, that is a shame.
One of the joys of the sport is picking out the promising sophomore who sparks his team in a few minutes off the bench, remembering his name, and following his progression over the years. Most fans will not bother sorting through the maze of internet links to figure out that name.
No one has ever needed a roster to determine which player is Morez Johnson. The 2024 Sun-Times Player of the Year makes an instant impression.
“The first time I laid eyes on him I certainly believed he could be the best prospect in the class,” St. Laurence assistant coach Roshawn Russell said. “He was raw, but had freak athleticism, speed and a high motor. He just needed some sharpening over time.”
Johnson didn't start dribbling a basketball when he was a toddler. And there was no overbearing parent devoted to molding him into the area’s next basketball star.
He started playing basketball with the Chicago Demons youth program in fifth grade. Most of the other players had a higher skill level. His father, Morez Johnson Sr., told him that he would have a size advantage and that if he worked harder he would catch the other kids.
Johnson did that, even developing a rigid schedule for his days.
“That’s something that separates him,” Russell, who coached Johnson at St. Rita during his first three years of high school, said. “His commitment level is different. He doesn’t just talk it, he walks it. He really wants to be the best version of himself. He’s a kid that looks you straight in the eye. He seeks information out and wants to improve.”
Russell left St. Rita after last season and Johnson, a 6-9 forward, transferred to Thornton, his local high school. Johnson led Riverdale Washington to a state title in eighth grade.
Basketball doesn’t leave much time for other interests, but Johnson likes to build Legos and says he is “forcing himself” to watch movies. Spending an hour and a half focused on one thing is tough for current teenagers. There are no attention span issues for Johnson on the basketball court. He’s all effort for 32 minutes.
“I’ve always played like that,” Johnson said. “That’s my ace. I give my all. I’ve wondered why other guys take plays off. They are probably too big headed, thinking their teammates can do the other stuff.”
Johnson and three other major transfers, Isaiah Green (Kenwood), Meyoh Swansey (Romeoville) and Chase Abraham (TF North) teamed up to lead Thornton to a 28-4 record so far this season. The Wildcats face Brother Rice in a Class 3A sectional final on Friday.
Johnson has 27 double-doubles this season and averages 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals.
He’s led Thornton to major wins against Peoria Richwoods, Kenwood, Metamora, Benet, Bloom, Rich, Kankakee and Richmond Heights, Ohio in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Johnson was upset when he wasn’t picked as a McDonald’s All-American. He's ranked 29th in the country or higher by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports, so he was right on the cusp. He’s been selected for the other two major national all-star games.
"That stuff is all political and doesn't matter in the end," Thornton coach Tai Streets said. "He's a great kid and he's a leader. That's important. He's a leader. Everybody follows him. They listen to him because he sets a standard."
James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis, Johnson’s fellow major college prospect teammates at St. Rita last season, transferred to prep schools for their senior year. Johnson, an Illinois recruit, decided to come home.
That’s allowed him a chance to do something special. The Wildcats are one of the favorites to win the Class 3A state title. Thornton won state titles in 1933 and 1966 but lost in the championship game in 1995 and 1996.
“The community is hungry for a title,” Streets said. “There’s a lot of unfinished business. Hopefully, we can finish it off. He’ll be a legend for life.”
But state title or not, returning home to lead Thornton to a special season has given him a local legacy that no prep school can provide.
“I will always be in those barbershop talks now,” Johnson said.
CHICAGO SUN-TIMES PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2023—Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West
2022—Braden Huff, Glenbard West
2021—Max Christie, Rolling Meadows
2020—DJ Steward, Young
2019—DaJuan Gordon, Curie
2018—Talen Horton-Tucker, Simeon
2016—Charlie Moore, Morgan Park
2014—Cliff Alexander, Curie
2013—Jahlil Okafor, Young
2012—Jabari Parker, Simeon
2011—Wayne Blackshear, Morgan Park
2010—Jereme Richmond, Waukegan
2009—Jereme Richmond, Waukegan
2008—Kevin Dillard, Homewood-Flossmoor
2007—Derrick Rose, Simeon
2006—Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North
2005—DeAndre Thomas, Westinghouse
2004–Calvin Brock, Simeon
2003—Shannon Brown, Proviso East
2002—Sean Dockery, Julian
2001—Eddy Curry, Thornwood
2000—Cedrick Banks, Westinghouse
1999—Leon Smith, King
1998—Quentin Richardson, Young
1997—Melvin Ely, Thornton
1996—Ronnie Fields, Farragut
1995—Kevin Garnett, Farragut
1994—Jerry Gee, St. Martin de Porres
1993—Rashard Griffith, King
1992—Chris Collins, Glenbrook North
1991—Sherell Ford, Proviso East
1990—Jamie Brandon, King
1989—Deon Thomas, Simeon
1988—Eric Anderson, de Sales
1987—Marcus Liberty, King
1986—Nick Anderson, Simeon
1985—Michael Ingram, Proviso West
1984—Hersey Hawkins, Westinghouse
1983—Len Bertolini, St. Patrick
1982—Bernard Jackson, Phillips
1981—Walter Downing, Providence
1980—Glenn Rivers, Proviso East
1979—Isiah Thomas, St. Joseph
1978—Mark Aguirre, Westinghouse
1977—Eddie Johnson, Westinghouse
1976—Glen Grunwald, East Leyden
1975—Pete Boesen, Maine South
1974—Audie Matthews, Bloom
1973—Mark Vitali, St. Charles
1972—Quinn Buckner, Thornridge
1971—Quinn Buckner, Thornridge
1970—Lloyd Batts, Thornton
1969—Jim Brewer, Proviso East
1968—Jeff Hickman, Lockport
1967—Rick Howat, Downers Grove
1966—Rich Bradshaw, Marshall
1965—Terry Hurley, Steinmetz
1964—Eugene Ford, Crane
1963—Joe Allen, Carver
1962—Cazzie Russell, Carver
1961—Bob Caress, Thornton
1960—George Wilson, Marshall