2024 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area boys basketball team

The All-Area team, comprised of players in the Sun-Times’ entire coverage area, is voted on by a select committee. Players from more than 400 schools are eligible. Nearly 200 players were nominated for the honor by their coaches.

Nick Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnanis Provided

Nick Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6-10, F, Jr.

Uncommitted. One of the state's most dominant bigs, averaged 19.5 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. All-Tournament at the State Farm Holiday Classic and St. Francis Thanksgiving Tournament. Has 10 Division I scholarship offers and led the Boilermakers to a 19-9 season.

Camden Cerese, Lake Park Provided

Camden Cerese, Lake Park, 6-3, G, Sr.

Uncommitted. Averaged 24.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3 assists. Shot 54% from the field and 37% from three. Led the Lancers to a regional championship and the DuKane conference title.

PJ Chambers, DePaul Prep Provided

PJ Chambers, DePaul Prep, 6-0, G, Sr.

Uncommitted. All-City First Team. Averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Shot 36% from three and 85% from the free-throw line. Helped lead the Rams to the Class 2A state title in 2023 and the Catholic Blue title this season.

Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel Provided

Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, 6-5, F, Sr.

Northwestern recruit. All-City First Team. Led Mount Carmel into the Class 3A sectional finals with a 29-5 record. Averaged 20 points. MVP of the Pekin Holiday Tournament and Catholic League Lawless award winner.

Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield Provided

Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield, 7-0, C, Sr.

Uncommitted. Currently has seven Division I scholarship offers. Averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks while leading the Bulldogs to a 26-5 season. Scored more than 1,000 points in his career.

Gianni Cobb, Homewood-Flossmoor Provided

Gianni Cobb, Homewood-Flossmoor, 6-0, G, Sr.

Columbia recruit. Clutch leader that teamed with junior Bryce Heard and senior Carson Brownfield to lead the Vikings into the Class 4A sectional finals with a 29-4 record. Averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals.

Tyreek Coleman, Waubonsie Valley Provided

Tyreek Coleman, Waubonsie Valley, 6-2 G, Jr.

Uncomitted. The breakout junior of the season. Teamed with senior Treshawn Blissett to lead the Warriors to a regional title, a 27-3 record and 23 consecutive wins. Averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals. DuPage Valley conference Player of the Year.

Jaxson Davis, Warren Provided

Jaxson Davis, Warren, 6-1, G, Fr.

Uncommitted. Holds multiple Division I offers. The first freshman named Proviso West Holiday Tournament MVP. Led the Blue Devils into the Class 4A sectional finals with a 26-4 record. Averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 steals.

Josh Fridman, Glenbrook North Provided

Josh Fridman, Glenbrook North, 5-10, G, Sr.

Illinois Wesleyan recruit. Teamed with Sam Lappin and Owen Giannoulias to lead the Spartans into the Class 4A sectional finals with a 25-7 record. Averaging 15 points and 5 assists. CSL South Player of the Year.

Carlos Harris, Curie Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Carlos Harris, Curie, 6-2, G, Sr.

UIC recruit. All-City First Team. The area's most consistent, winning player over the past four seasons. Led the Condors to the city championship and a 30-2 record heading into the Class 4A sectional finals. Averaging 14 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Morez Johnson, Thornton Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Morez Johnson, Thornton, 6-9, F, Sr.

Illinois recruit. Sun-Times Player of the Year. Has 27 double-doubles so far this season. Averaging 20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals heading into the Class 4A sectional finals.

Luke Kinkade, Neuqua Valley Provided

Luke Kinkade, Neuqua Valley, 6-2, G, Sr.

Uncommitted. All-time leading scorer in school history. Top scorer on a balanced Neuqua Valley squad that finished 23-10. Averaged 19.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Justus McNair, Joliet West Provided

Justus McNair, Joliet West, 6-3, G, Sr.

Valparaiso recruit. One of the area's most versatile players, adept at scoring and defending. Averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Scored more than 1,100 career poins. Southwest Prairie conference MVP.

Connor May, Palatine Provided

Connor May, Palatine, 6-7, F, Sr.

Washington University recruit. Led Pirates to consecutive Mid-Suburban League titles, their first in 30 years. Averaging 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds heading into the Class 4A sectional finals.

Ian Miletic, Rolling Meadows Provided

Ian Miletic, Rolling Meadows, 6-7, F, Jr.

Uncommitted. Effective on the perimeter and in the post. Averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. Led the Mustangs to a 22-10 record and Mid-Suburban League East title.

Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North Provided

Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North, 6-2, G, Sr.

Princeton. Last season's playoff sensation continued his high level of play despite being the focus of defensive game plans. Winningest player in school history, averaging 15 points heading into the Class 4A sectional finals.

Je’Shawn Stevenson, Lindblom Provided

Je’Shawn Stevenson, Lindblom, 6-4, G, Sr.

Cleveland State recruit. All-City First Team. School's all-time leading scorer. Averaged 25.6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Teamed with Quentin McCoy to lead Eagles to wins against Kenwood, Curie and Joliet West.

Gabe Sularski, Benet Provided

Gabe Sularski, Benet, 6-6, G, So.

Uncommitted. Has multiple high-major Division I scholarship offers. Made an immediate impact on varsity, named MVP of the St. Charles East Thanksgiving Tournament. Led Redwings to a 27-7 season.

Nick Taylor, Glenbrook South Provided

Nick Taylor, Glenbrook South, 6-7, F, Sr.

Winona State recruit. Averaged 18.7 points and 6 rebounds. Teamed with junior guard Anestis Hadjistamoulou to lead the Titans to a regional championship and a 26-7 season.

Davion Thompson, Bolingbrook Provided

Davion Thompson, Bolingbrook, 6-2, G, Fr.

Uncommitted. One of the best freshmen in the country. Averaged 19.2 points, 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists. Shot 59% from the field and 45% from three. Teamed with JT Pettigrew to lead the Raiders to a 27-4 record heading into the Class 4A sectional finals.

