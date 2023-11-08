The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Thornton senior Morez Johnson keeps his promise and signs with Illinois

While everything around Johnson swirled and changed over the past two years, he stayed steadfast in his commitment to Illinois.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Thornton senior Morez Johnson keeps his promise and signs with Illinois
Thornton’s Morez Johnson signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Illinois.

Thornton’s Morez Johnson signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Illinois.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Morez Johnson committed to Illinois on Nov. 5, 2021. He was just a sophomore and wasn’t nationally ranked. He wasn’t even considered the best Class of 2024 prospect on his own team. 

Very few observers believed the pledge had much of a future. What were the chances that Brad Underwood would still be in Champaign in two years? And how many teenagers don’t change their minds multiple times during high school?

It turns out that while everything around Johnson swirled and changed, he stayed steadfast in his commitment to Illinois. 

Johnson’s star teammates and his coach at St. Rita all left for other schools immediately after last season. The program that seemed destined to dominate completely fell apart. 

“I would have stayed at St. Rita, but things happen,” Johnson said. “That’s part of life. You have to move on and keep on going.”

Fortunately, Johnson had a soft landing spot. The Riverdale resident went home to Thornton, where his club basketball coach, Tai Streets, is the head coach.

“Everything worked out perfectly,” Johnson said. “These are the kids I went to middle school with. It’s been an easy transition.”

Johnson led that middle school, Riverdale Washington, to the state title. There are similar expectations this season at Thornton. 

That campaign begins Thanksgiving week. Wednesday was all about Signing Day. Johnson and his friends, teammates and family gathered in Thornton’s Lou Boudreau room for a Signing Day ceremony. 

“It’s a little weird since he hasn’t played a game for us yet,” Streets said. “But he’s a local kid so it feels like this is how it always should have been.”

Johnson said he never wavered from Illinois, even as his national profile soared over the past two years. 

“[Illinois] has been honest with me the whole time and I’ve really gotten to know the coaches,” Johnson said. “They know how to help me reach the next level and will help me get to where I need to be.”

Johnson’s size and athleticism was impressive as a freshman. He had some stunning moments as a sophomore, producing dunks and blocks that teased a possible NBA future. His junior year was all about his motor. While other talented players appeared to be waiting for the game to come to them, Johnson was crashing the boards and putting in the dirty work that produces major numbers. 

Thornton’s Morez Johnson is joined by his parents, Natasha Jones and Morez Johnson Sr., as he signs his National Letter of Intent.

Thornton’s Morez Johnson is joined by his parents, Natasha Jones and Morez Johnson Sr., as he signs his National Letter of Intent.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

“Morez has always been determined,” Natasha Jones, Johnson’s mother, said. “He was always told there was someone better than him.”

Johnson started playing basketball when he was 11, which is relatively late for a top player. 

“A lot of the kids had better skills than him when he started,” Johnson’s dad, Morez Johnson Sr. recalled. “But I remember talking with him in the car in sixth grade. I told him that he was going to have the height advantage and if he worked harder than everyone else he would catch them fast. That’s what he did.”

Johnson is now 6-9 and ranked No. 35 in the national Class of 2024 by 247sports.com. 

“He’s come a long way since I met him in eighth grade,” Streets said. “He works hard and he’s a good kid. It’s kind of crazy how good of a kid he is. He’s come in here as a leader and everyone sees the way he works and that demands respect.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Kenwood, looking to avenge losses, sticking to its style
The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes
Signing Day steals, success stories, all the stars that left and the best still uncommitted
Tavariyuan Williams, who survived being shot last year, ready to lead De La Salle
Marquee will televise Prep Bowl, two other high school football games this month
IHSA releases latest bylaw proposals: Football districts, transfer rules and more
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
16-year-old boy seriously wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
About 4:50 p.m., the teen was on the street in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when he was shot in the groin, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_117170928.jpg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Judge promises opening statements in Ed Burke’s trial by Thursday afternoon
The comments will kick off the highly anticipated case dating back five years. It upended Chicago’s mayoral campaign in 2019 — first through a raid of Burke’s offices, criminal charges, and the disclosure that Ald. Danny Solis spent two years recording Burke.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago firefighter Mike Lopez was able to “turn every situation into a laugh riot,” a friend said.
Obituaries
Mike Lopez, charismatic Chicago firefighter and artist, dies at 49
Mr. Lopez was a curse word virtuoso, storyteller and quipster with little regard for audience — abrasive and endearing, friends said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Colson Montgomery fields a ball in major league camp at spring training in February. (AP Photo/Matt York)
White Sox
White Sox’ shortstop focus shifting toward Colson Montgomery
“He’s a guy that is very unique and has the ability to be a special player at the major league level,” Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chase bank branch at 6838 W. 111th St.
Crime
Judge detains pair charged in shooting death of 31-year-old single mother at ATM in southwest suburban Worth
Jonnie Angel Klein was outside a Chase bank branch at 6838 W. 111th St. when she was killed Saturday. She’s survived by her 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter and was the sole caretaker of her mother, her family said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 