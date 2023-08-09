The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
High School Sports Sports

Veteran broadcaster Mark Krueger dies at 57

Mark Krueger, a fixture on the local high school and college broadcasting scene for several decades, has died unexpectedly.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Veteran broadcaster Mark Krueger dies at 57
Broadcaster Mark Krueger (right, with Jim Blaney and Kenny McReynolds) died Tuesday at the age of 57.

Broadcaster Mark Krueger (right, with Jim Blaney and Kenny McReynolds) died Tuesday at the age of 57.

Provided by Kenny McReynolds.

Mark Krueger, a fixture on the local high school and college broadcasting scene for several decades, has died unexpectedly.

Krueger died at his Aurora home on Tuesday, which was his 57th birthday, according to a social media post from WCIU.

A three-time Emmy nominee and member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, Krueger graduated from Downers Grove South and North Central College. 

He pitched for the Cardinals for four years and was a member of the 1987 baseball team that finished fifth in the NCAA Division III World Series.

Krueger then embarked on a broadcasting career that featured work at several local outlets, including CN100, CW26 and The U, as well as the Weigel Broadcasting-produced coverage of the IHSA state finals.

“As talented of a broadcaster as he was, he was an even better person,” veteran broadcaster Kenny McReynolds told the Sun-Times. “Always had a smile on his face, was always happy.”

Former CN100 producer Andy Ziolkowski also noted Krueger’s unfailing good humor.

“He was always laughing all the time,” Ziolkowski told the Sun-Times. “I don’t remember a single time we talked when we didn’t have a laughing fit.”

Fred Weintraub, a veteran producer of local high school sports telecasts, appreciated Krueger’s professional approach to any assignment.

“I had the honor of working with Mark for almost two decades,” Weintraub told the Sun-Times. “He would always be in the gym hours before the broadcast with tons of notes in hand — always making people feel relaxed on TV.

“I can hear Mark in my earpiece telling me he had a story, toss to him. Most of all I will miss that laugh.”

McReynolds teamed with Krueger on last year’s state football coverage at Memorial Stadium in Champaign and could only marvel at his friend’s work. Krueger anchored studio coverage for the first six games and McReynolds handled the last two.

“I told him after the 6A game, ‘You put the pressure on me now,’” McReynolds said. “It was the best work I’ve ever seen him do.”

McReynolds also noted Krueger’s value coming out of the pandemic. In order to make sure all broadcast roles were covered in case someone was sidelined by COVID, Krueger would prepare to do play-by-play, color or sideline reporting for a particular game.

Like Weintraub, Triton College sports information director and freelance broadcaster Tim McKinney — who worked with Krueger on occasion — saw Krueger’s professional approach up close. 

“What you saw on the air is how he was,” McKinney told the Sun-Times. “When it came down to his craft he was serious and he wanted to make sure he performed at a high level.”

But the lasting takeaway for McReynolds was the way Krueger was always there for his friends, including annual birthday check-ins.

“If I didn’t know it was my birthday, I’d know because Mark called me every year,” McReynolds said.

.

Next Up In High School Sports
Previewing five of the best games of the upcoming high school football season
Four high school seniors who should be getting more basketball scholarship offers
Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams steps into the spotlight after standout freshman season
Dante Culbreath steps down after 13 seasons as Simeon football coach
End hazing where it often starts — in high school sports
Hersey senior Carson Grove commits to Northwestern
The Latest
GettyImages_2482413.jpg
Obituaries
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Musician played behind Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan before launch of the group behind “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press
 
merlin_113580281.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1
Walker has not practiced since Aug. 1; Edmunds since Aug. 4 with undisclosed injuries.
By Mark Potash
 
20200924_141414.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vecino le dispara en la cabeza a una niña de 9 años que se encontraba comiendo un helado
El padre de Serabi Medina le gritó que entrara a su edificio en Portage Park mientras el pistolero cruzaba la calle, según los fiscales.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Las oficinas de la Secretaría del Estado requerirán cita para servicios de licencia
Alexi Giannoulias también alentó a los residentes de Illinois a hacer uso de los servicios en línea cuando sea posible, incluyendo la renovación de la licencia de conducir y el pedido de calcomanías para placas.
By Andrew Adams | Capitol News Illinois
 
Workers remove a traffic marker outside Union Station along South Canal Street near West Jackson Boulevard as they begin the Canal Street viaduct reconstruction, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Canal Street will be closed for approximately 18 months to make way for renovation of Canal Street’s four viaducts that are located between Taylor Street and Madison Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cierran calle Canal frente a la estación Unión por más de un año para trabajo de construcción
Los equipos de construcción destrozarán la calle que técnicamente es un viaducto, mientras mantienen la estación debajo funcionando.
By David Struett
 