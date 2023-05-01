Summer Guide 2023: Latino events abound in Chicago

Looking for the perfect Latino neighborhood festival or concert to attend this summer?
Here are some of the events you should check out:
- Pilsen Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl. Trolleys will transport people between participating bars: Caminos de Michoacán, La Mejikana, Twisted Cantina, Penny Whistle Tavern, Honky Tonk BBQ and Simone’s. May 6. $50, https://bit.ly/3HiFEgO
- Kali Uchis. The Colombian R&B singer performs at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. May 15-16. $165+; kaliuchis.com
Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago.
- Mole de Mayo. Mexican food, an outdoor market, DJs, dancing and a lucha libre wrestling ring make this a lively fest in Pilsen. May 26-28. 18th Street and Ashland Avenue. $5 suggested donation for individuals, $10 for families; starevents.com
- Ángela Aguilar kicks off her solo tour in Chicago. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. June 2. $49-$439; auditoriumtheatre.org
- Chicago Salsa Festival with Willie Colón, El Gran Combo, Tito Nieves, Grupo Niche, Jerry Rivera and more. Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. June 24. $74-250; https://bit.ly/40Lnjjo
- Miche Fest with Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, Alex Lora y El Tri and more. June 24-25. Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. $89-$299; michefest.live
- Santana, Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. June 30-July 1. $51-$170; https://bit.ly/3AySrIu
- Tacos Y Tamales Festival, South Peoria Street and West 16th Street. Art installations, vendors and a beer garden. July 21-23. Suggested donation; chicagotacofest.com
- Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores.” Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. July 22. $38-$130; https://bit.ly/3NaSMsi
- Carla Morrison with Girl Ultra and DJ Roxyo Sounds. Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (entrances at Randolph Street and Monroe Street. Aug. 21. Free; chicago.gov.
- Bidi Bidi Boom Boom: The Selena Tribute Dance Party. National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th St. May 11. $30; nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org
- Somos un Solo Pueblo, Mexico y Puerto Rico in partnership with Cuerdas Clásicas, AfriCaribe, the Chicago Philharmonic, the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance presents a music residency in Millennium Park. Through summer. Free; praachicago.org/somos-un-solo-pueblo
- Annual Mexican Independence Day Parade — “Tu México, Tu Chicago.” West 26th Street from Albany to Kostner avenues. Sept. 16. Free; littlevillagechamber.org
