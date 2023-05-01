The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Summer Guide 2023: Latino events abound in Chicago

From dance and food festivals to concerts and parades, Latino Chicagoans have much to look forward to this summer.

By  Ambar Colón and Jackie Serrato
   
The Mole de Mayo festival will serve up plenty of delicious food, music, Lucha Libra wresting and more.

Courtesy Mole de Mayo

La Voz es la sección en español del Sun-Times.

Looking for the perfect Latino neighborhood festival or concert to attend this summer?

Here are some of the events you should check out:

  • Pilsen Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl. Trolleys will transport people between participating bars: Caminos de Michoacán, La Mejikana, Twisted Cantina, Penny Whistle Tavern, Honky Tonk BBQ and Simone’s. May 6. $50, https://bit.ly/3HiFEgO
  • Kali Uchis. The Colombian R&B singer performs at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. May 15-16. $165+; kaliuchis.com
Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago.

  • Mole de Mayo. Mexican food, an outdoor market, DJs, dancing and a lucha libre wrestling ring make this a lively fest in Pilsen. May 26-28. 18th Street and Ashland Avenue. $5 suggested donation for individuals, $10 for families; starevents.com 
  • Ángela Aguilar kicks off her solo tour in Chicago. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. June 2. $49-$439; auditoriumtheatre.org 
  • Chicago Salsa Festival with Willie Colón, El Gran Combo, Tito Nieves, Grupo Niche, Jerry Rivera and more. Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. June 24. $74-250; https://bit.ly/40Lnjjo
  • Miche Fest with Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, Alex Lora y El Tri and more. June 24-25. Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. $89-$299; michefest.live 
Carlos Santana performs during the second day of the “Vive Latino” music festival in Mexico City on March 17, 2019. The legendary musicmaker headlines Ravinia on June 30-July 1.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

  • Santana, Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. June 30-July 1. $51-$170; https://bit.ly/3AySrIu
  • Tacos Y Tamales Festival, South Peoria Street and West 16th Street. Art installations, vendors and a beer garden. July 21-23. Suggested donation; chicagotacofest.com
  • Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores.” Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. July 22. $38-$130; https://bit.ly/3NaSMsi
  • Carla Morrison with Girl Ultra and DJ Roxyo Sounds. Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (entrances at Randolph Street and Monroe Street. Aug. 21. Free; chicago.gov
  • Bidi Bidi Boom Boom: The Selena Tribute Dance Party. National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th St. May 11. $30; nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org
  • Somos un Solo Pueblo, Mexico y Puerto Rico in partnership with Cuerdas Clásicas, AfriCaribe, the Chicago Philharmonic, the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance presents a music residency in Millennium Park. Through summer. Free; praachicago.org/somos-un-solo-pueblo
  • Annual Mexican Independence Day Parade — “Tu México, Tu Chicago.” West 26th Street from Albany to Kostner avenues. Sept. 16. Free; littlevillagechamber.org
