Summer Guide 2023: Latino events abound in Chicago

Looking for the perfect Latino neighborhood festival or concert to attend this summer?

Here are some of the events you should check out:



Pilsen Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl. Trolleys will transport people between participating bars: Caminos de Michoacán, La Mejikana, Twisted Cantina, Penny Whistle Tavern, Honky Tonk BBQ and Simone’s. May 6. $50, https://bit.ly/3HiFEgO

Kali Uchis. The Colombian R&B singer performs at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. May 15-16. $165+; kaliuchis.com

Mole de Mayo. Mexican food, an outdoor market, DJs, dancing and a lucha libre wrestling ring make this a lively fest in Pilsen. May 26-28. 18th Street and Ashland Avenue. $5 suggested donation for individuals, $10 for families; starevents.com

Ángela Aguilar kicks off her solo tour in Chicago. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr. June 2. $49-$439; auditoriumtheatre.org

Chicago Salsa Festival with Willie Colón, El Gran Combo, Tito Nieves, Grupo Niche, Jerry Rivera and more. Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. June 24. $74-250; https://bit.ly/40Lnjjo

Miche Fest with Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, Alex Lora y El Tri and more. June 24-25. Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. $89-$299; michefest.live

Carlos Santana performs during the second day of the “Vive Latino” music festival in Mexico City on March 17, 2019. The legendary musicmaker headlines Ravinia on June 30-July 1. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images