Thursday, April 25, 2024
Kamilla Cardoso espera su transición a la WNBA con Sky

Actualmente hay 13 jugadoras ex integrantes del equipo Gamecocks en las listas de entrenamiento de la WNBA. El único programa con más ex Gamecocks es UConn, que tiene 18 jugadoras en sus listas.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Kamilla Cardoso, de Carolina del Sur, posa para una foto con la comisionada de la WNBA Cathy Engelbert tras ser seleccionada tercera por las Sky durante la primera ronda del Draft 2024 de la WNBA.

Adam Hunger/AP

Las últimas dos semanas y media de la vida de la pívot Kamilla Cardoso han pasado volando, con un cambio de vida tras otro.

El 7 de abril, Cardoso subió a un escenario en Cleveland mientras el confeti cubría sus hombros y los de sus compañeras de Carolina del Sur tras coronar una temporada perfecta con un título de la NCAA bajo la dirección de la entrenadora Dawn Staley.

Ocho días después, Cardoso subió a otro escenario, esta vez en Nueva York, y recibió una lluvia de aplausos después de que las Sky la eligieran número 3 en el draft de la WNBA.

Este jueves, Cardoso, que mide 6-7, llegará a Chicago para el campo de entrenamiento. En tanto, ha estado en un desfile por el campeonato y a una gala de fin de curso antes de partir de Columbia (Carolina del Sur).

Es un cambio rápido de las celebraciones a la preparación para su temporada de novata, pero Cardoso está preparada. Después de todo, procede de la dinastía Staley.

“Producimos profesionales”, afirma Staley. “No cabe duda”.

Por si había alguna duda, entre los capullos que han florecido gracias a Staley están la dos veces MVP de la WNBA y bicampeona de liga A’ja Wilson, la Novata del Año 2023 Aliyah Boston, Allisha Gray y Zia Cooke. El año pasado, ocho de las ex jugadoras de Staley estaban en las listas de la WNBA al comienzo de la temporada.

Actualmente hay 13 jugadoras ex integrantes del equipo Gamecocks en las listas de entrenamiento de la WNBA. El único programa con más ex Gamecocks es UConn, que tiene 18 jugadoras en sus listas.

Cardoso se puso en contacto con varias ex jugadoras de Carolina del Sur para preguntarles cómo manejar el rápido cambio de la universidad a la WNBA. Todas ellas destacaron la importancia de mantenerse en forma, especialmente después de una larga temporada universitaria que lleva directamente a la temporada de 40 partidos de la WNBA.

“Sólo me dijeron que es un trabajo de chicas grandes y que voy a tener que madurar mucho”, dijo Cardoso.

A decir verdad, Cardoso podría ser una de las jugadoras mejor preparadas para el nivel profesional, si se considera lo que ya ha sacrificado para seguir una carrera en el baloncesto.

A los 15 años, se trasladó de Montes Claros (Brasil), su ciudad natal, a Tennessee para jugar en la Hamilton Heights Christian Academy de Chattanooga.

Fue reclutada por Staley al salir de la secundaria, pero no fue hasta su segundo año en la universidad cuando finalmente se incorporó al programa de las Gamecocks. Durante su primera temporada, jugó en Syracuse antes de trasladarse.

Cuando llegó a Columbia, Cardoso se desarrolló por debajo de Boston. No fue hasta su última temporada cuando se convirtió en titular.

“Creo que [nuestras jugadoras] entienden lo que supone formar parte de un equipo”, declaró Staley. “Aunque sean titulares o no, eso no devalúa lo que aportan. Saben lo que pueden hacer”.

Cardoso tiene la gran oportunidad de ganarse la titularidad con las Sky bajo la dirección de la entrenadora Teresa Weatherspoon.

Weatherspoon es una entrenadora de primer año sin promesas que mantener ni sistemas establecidos. Además, la delantera de las Sky no está probada, aparte de Elizabeth Williams. Isabelle Harrison sale de una lesión y Brianna Turner promedió la temporada pasada 3.5 puntos y 6.3 rebotes con las Mercury.

En las Sky todo está por decidirse, y Cardoso es una máquina de hacer rebotes.

Pero admite que necesita mejorar su rango de tiro.

Sin embargo, Staley dice que la eficacia no es el problema de Cardoso cuando se trata de tirar desde fuera; es sólo una cuestión de lograr que haga esos tiros con más frecuencia.

A medida que el juego continúa evolucionando hacia un estilo de juego sin posiciones, una verdadera pívot como Cardoso es una anomalía valiosa.

“Tienes que hacer un esquema para vigilar a Brittney Griner [pívot de las Mercury]”, afirma Staley. “Se tiene que hacer un esquema para vigilar a Kamilla”.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

