Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Buscan al hombre que presuntamente siguió a una niña de 10 años al baño del Museo de Ciencia e Industria

La policía ha difundido una descripción detallada del sospechoso tras el incidente ocurrido el jueves.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Buscan al hombre que presuntamente siguió a una niña de 10 años al baño del Museo de Ciencia e Industria
Museum of Science and Industry.

Sun-Times Media

La Policía de Chicago busca a un hombre acusado de abusar sexualmente de una niña de 10 años a la que siguió hasta un baño del Museo de Ciencia e Industria.

El hombre se ofreció a ayudar a la niña el jueves en el museo, ubicado en 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, después de que ella se separara de su grupo entre el final de la mañana y las primeras horas de la tarde, dijo la policía.

La siguió hasta un baño ubicado en el segundo piso y abusó sexualmente de ella, según la policía. La niña pateó al hombre y este huyó.

El hombre fue descrito como de unos 30 años, piel clara, cabello castaño claro rizado, barba y un tatuaje en el cuello de un león rugiendo. Se cree que mide entre 5 y 6 pies 3 pulgadas y que pesa alrededor de 170 libras y es de complexión física media, dijo la policía. Llevaba una camisa azul claro, un chaleco azul, pantalones de mezclilla azules y tenis negros.

Cualquier persona que tenga información puede ponerse en contacto con los detectives llamando al (312) 492-3810.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

The Latest
PUR-1-Sc2-472.4.Virgil-Dante-cliffside.png
Columnists
Movie on Dante's life, journey leads to look at hellish real-world events
The two-part, four-hour film on WTTW comes just in time for the 750th anniversary of a key event in Dante’s life.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Connor Bedard
Blackhawks
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard named finalist for Calder Trophy
Bedard, one of three finalists along with Wild defenseman Brock Faber and Devils defenseman Luke Hughes, is very likely to receive the award as the NHL’s rookie of the year.
By Ben Pope
 
MAMMA-MIA-2.jpeg. Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan), and the Company of MAMMA MIA! 25th Anniversary Tour Photo by Joan Marcus
Theater
Christine Sherrill celebrating 25th anniversary tour of 'Mamma Mia!' in a familiar role
The show stars the veteran Chicago actress in a role she’s performed more than 2,000 times, in a musical built around the music of ABBA.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Close-up of someone's hands typing on a laptop.
La Voz Chicago
Programa federal de banda ancha que ayuda residentes del Condado de Cook está a punto de terminar
El Programa de Conectividad Asequible ofrecía $30 al mes a los hogares que cumplían los requisitos necesarios para pagar su factura de Internet de banda ancha, pero con el fin del programa, algunos proveedores de servicios ofrecen sus propias opciones.
By Amy Yee
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (left) in November; Gov. J.B. Pritzker (right) last week.
Politics
Taking the fight South? Pritzker's nonprofit spends $500K in Florida — battling DeSantis and GOP over abortion rights
Florida is the fourth ballot initiative that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s nonprofit Think Big America is supporting this year. Pritzker’s group is also supporting efforts in Nevada, Arizona and Montana.
By Tina Sfondeles
 