Thursday, April 25, 2024
Lo que significa para los usuarios la prohibición de TikTok en Estados Unidos

Podría pasar al menos un año antes que la prohibición entre en vigor, pero con las probables impugnaciones de los tribunales, podría alargarse aún más, tal vez años.

By  Associated Press
   
A TikTok content creator, sits outside the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington as Senators prepare to consider legislation that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers.

Una creadora de contenidos de TikTok, sentada frente al Capitolio de EE.UU., el martes 23 de abril de 2024, en Washington, D.C., mientras los senadores se preparan para considerar la legislación que obligaría a la empresa matriz de TikTok, con sede en China, a vender la plataforma de medios sociales bajo la amenaza de una prohibición, una medida polémica de los legisladores estadounidenses.

Mariam Zuhaib/AP

No, TikTok no desaparecerá repentinamente de tu teléfono. Tampoco irás a la cárcel si sigues utilizándolo después de su prohibición.

Después de años de intentos de prohibir la aplicación de propiedad china, incluso por el ex presidente Donald Trump, una medida para prohibir la famosa aplicación de intercambio de videos ha ganado la aprobación del Congreso y está en camino al Presidente Biden para que la firme.

La medida da a la empresa matriz ByteDance, con sede en Pekín, nueve meses para vender la compañía, con la posibilidad de tres meses adicionales si la venta está en marcha. Si no lo hace, TikTok será prohibida.

¿Qué significa esto para ti, usuario de TikTok, o quizá como padre de un usuario de TikTok? Estas son algunas preguntas y respuestas clave.

¿Cuándo entra en vigor la prohibición?

La propuesta original daba a ByteDance sólo seis meses para desprenderse de su filial estadounidense, las negociaciones lo alargaron a nueve. Luego, si la venta ya está en marcha, la empresa dispondrá de otros tres meses para completarla.

Por lo tanto, pasaría al menos un año antes que la prohibición entre en vigor, pero con los posibles procesos judiciales, esto podría alargarse aún más, quizás años. En el pasado, TikTok ha tenido algo de éxito con los recursos judiciales, pero nunca ha intentado impedir que la legislación federal entre en vigor.

¿Qué pasa si ya la he descargado?

Lo más probable es que TikTok, que utilizan más de 170 millones de estadounidenses, no desaparezca de tu teléfono aunque se prohíba. Pero desaparecería de las tiendas de aplicaciones de Apple y Google, lo que significa que los usuarios no podrían descargarla. Esto también significaría que TikTok no podría enviar actualizaciones, revisiones de seguridad y correcciones de errores, y con el tiempo la aplicación probablemente se volvería inservible, por no hablar de un riesgo para la seguridad.

¿Pero hay alguna solución?

Los adolescentes son conocidos por eludir los controles parentales y las prohibiciones cuando se trata de redes sociales, por lo que eludir la prohibición del gobierno de EE.UU. no está fuera de las posibilidades. Por ejemplo, los usuarios pueden intentar encubrir su ubicación mediante una VPN (red privada virtual), utilizar tiendas de aplicaciones alternativas o incluso instalar una tarjeta SIM externa en su teléfono.

Pero se necesitan algunos conocimientos técnicos, y no está claro qué funcionará y qué no. Lo más probable es que los usuarios migren a otra plataforma, como Instagram, que cuenta con una función similar a TikTok llamada Reels, o YouTube, que ha incorporado videos cortos verticales en su feed para intentar competir con TikTok. Muchas veces, esos videos se toman directamente de la propia TikTok. Y es probable que los creadores más populares también se encuentren en otras plataformas, así que probablemente podrás ver lo mismo.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

