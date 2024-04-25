The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
NFL Draft 2024 start time, live updates and more for Thursday's first round

The Bears enter a new era Thursday night with the No. 1 and No. 9 picks giving them two shots at big-time talent.

Last Updated: April 25, 2024 06:03 PM
By Sun-Times staff | April 25, 2024 at 6:08 PM
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses on the NFL Draft red carpet.

Carlos Osorio/AP

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Detroit with the Bears set to take the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s setting up to be a big night for the franchise, which is expected to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the top selection.

The Bears’ night won’t end there as the team also owns the No. 9 overall pick. With rumors abound on what other teams will do between picks 1 and 9, it’s still a mystery how the draft will ultimately play out for Chicago football fans.

Follow live coverage by the Sun-Times of the first round Thursday night below.

What you need to know
06:39 PM April 25, 2024
Caleb zipped, not buttoned: “One of one”

On the red carpet, Caleb Williams arrived and explained his draft-night wardrobe on the NFL Network.

The presumptive No. 1 pick arrived in a Chrome Hearts navy, double-breasted suit. The unusual jacket zipped, rather than a traditional buttons and featured silver crosses that were stacked along his chest and at bottom of his back-right pants leg.

“You don’t see too many people with a double-breasted, zip-up,” he said, describing the look as “very subtle. No big chain or not anything like that. Classy, unique, one-of-one.”
06:15 PM April 25, 2024
Caleb Williams arrives on the red carpet

The USC quarterback arrived at the Fox Theatre for the NFL Draft. He hit the red carpet and later was interviewed on the NFL Network by Kaylee Hartung and former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Williams expressed solidarity with Newton, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick, also known for his unique style.
06:10 PM April 25, 2024
The red carpet awaits

Our reporter Patrick Finley is at the NFL Draft and is ready for the arrivals outside of the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The NFL invited 13 prospects to be on hand, including, of course, the presumptive No. 1 pick, USC quarterback Caleb Williams.