Thursday, April 25, 2024
Bears Sports

The day-of mock draft: Our picks for the Bears at No. 9

The Sun-Times’ experts pick whom they think the team will take with the No. 9 pick in Thursday night’s draft:

By  Patrick FinleyMark Potash and Jason Lieser
   
Jared Verse had nine sacks each of the last two seasons to complete his climb from FCS red-shirt to possible top-10 pick.

Michael Conroy/AP

MARK POTASH: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze

For better and worse, general manager Ryan Poles has made wide receiver a priority for his developing quarterback — trading for Chase Claypool and DJ Moore to help Justin Fields, and trading for Keenan Allen to help a rookie quarterback in 2024.

Unless the Bears have a chance to get Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, the 6-3, 212-pound Odunze would be tough to pass up. He fits the Poles profile as a former four-star athlete with leadership qualities. And by loading up with weapons, Poles would be giving rookie quarterback Caleb Williams a better chance to hit the ground running.

The catch is whether Odunze will still be on the board at No. 9. If not, the Bears could trade down, possibly for Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr., Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner or Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

JASON LIESER: Florida State defensive end Jared Verse

Just as the Bears can’t keep hoping for a thriving offense without a quarterback, they can’t expect to be a great defense without a pass rush. They can solve both problems with the Nos. 1 and 9 picks.

Verse is a well-rounded pass rusher who had nine sacks each of the last two seasons and would be a nice fit opposite Montez Sweat. Sweat was the only Bear with five or more sacks last season, and they didn’t add any significant help in free agency.

A wide receiver like Odunze would be more exciting, but the Bears have had one of the NFL’s worst pass rushes the last two seasons and they can’t win like that.

PATRICK FINLEY: Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II

I love the top three receivers in this draft — Marvin Harrison is the player most likely to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Odunze is a great fit with the Bears and LSU’s Malik Nabers is more physically gifted than either of them. The problem: all three will be gone when the Bears pick ninth.

Presuming the top eight picks are four quarterbacks, three receivers and Alt — in some order — Poles would be well-served to trade down. Perhaps the Raiders or Broncos would be willing to pay a hefty ransom to move up and take quarterback Michael Penix.

Coach Matt Eberflus has never been shy about touting the importance of a star defensive tackle in his defense. Murphy has a better chance to become one than Gervon Dexter does.

