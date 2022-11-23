New owners poised to take over West Suburban Medical Center, Weiss Memorial Hospital

A suburban hospital that serves Chicago’s Austin community and another on the North Side are expected to have new ownership by Dec. 2.

Resilience Healthcare and Ramco Healthcare Holdings are expected to take over West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital by next week after owner Pipeline Health System filed for bankruptcy, according to a news release.

Located in suburban Oak Park, about 80% of West Suburban Medical Center’s patients live in Austin, according to the news release. Weiss Memorial Hospital is in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

The announcement of the Michigan-based health care company taking over the hospitals comes months after the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the estimated $92 million sale.

“We are pleased to have reached this important milestone after months of discussion, planning and full transparency, and we are grateful to the physicians and staff who have continued their dedicated service to their patients during this year of change,” Pipeline CEO Andrei Soran said in a statement.

California-based Pipeline purchased the hospitals in 2019, sparking controversy after closing Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park. The closure lead to legal battles as officials tried to keep the hospital open. Former Westlake employees also sought legal action against the company.

Over the summer, a former Weiss parking lot was also at the center of protests as housing advocates pushed for affordable housing to be built on the site.

The hospitals will be lead by Manoj Prasad, from Resilience, and Rathnakar R. Patlola, from Ramco, according to a news release.

Prasad and Patlola could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.