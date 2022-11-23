The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Metro/State News Business

New owners poised to take over West Suburban Medical Center, Weiss Memorial Hospital

Resilience Healthcare and Ramco Healthcare Holdings are expected to take over operations of the hospital by next week.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE New owners poised to take over West Suburban Medical Center, Weiss Memorial Hospital
Weiss Memorial Hospital, pictured in March of 2020.

Weiss Memorial Hospital, pictured in March of 2020.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A suburban hospital that serves Chicago’s Austin community and another on the North Side are expected to have new ownership by Dec. 2.

Resilience Healthcare and Ramco Healthcare Holdings are expected to take over West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital by next week after owner Pipeline Health System filed for bankruptcy, according to a news release.

Located in suburban Oak Park, about 80% of West Suburban Medical Center’s patients live in Austin, according to the news release. Weiss Memorial Hospital is in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

The announcement of the Michigan-based health care company taking over the hospitals comes months after the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the estimated $92 million sale.

Related

“We are pleased to have reached this important milestone after months of discussion, planning and full transparency, and we are grateful to the physicians and staff who have continued their dedicated service to their patients during this year of change,” Pipeline CEO Andrei Soran said in a statement.

California-based Pipeline purchased the hospitals in 2019, sparking controversy after closing Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park. The closure lead to legal battles as officials tried to keep the hospital open. Former Westlake employees also sought legal action against the company.

Over the summer, a former Weiss parking lot was also at the center of protests as housing advocates pushed for affordable housing to be built on the site.

The hospitals will be lead by Manoj Prasad, from Resilience, and Rathnakar R. Patlola, from Ramco, according to a news release.

Prasad and Patlola could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Wilko Johnson, British guitarist and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor dies at 75
Driver was going 75 mph in wrong lane when he hit car fleeing police in South Loop, prosecutors say
Germany’s World Cup players cover mouths in FIFA protest
Woman shot and killed in car in Avondale
16-year-old boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital after shooting
Concealed carry holder and robber wounded in exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights
The Latest
IMG_20221122_171003_539.jpg
La Voz Chicago
‘Las crónicas del taco’ de Netflix homenajea a los taqueros de Chicago
Para su tercera temporada, la serie culinaria cruza la frontera y da su primer paso en los barrios mexicanos de Chicago.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Mike Goebel (left) and Noe Arroyo (right) chat with one another during a World Cup watch party of Mexico vs Poland at Simone’s at 960 W 18th St in Pilsen, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Dos culturas inmigrantes de Chicago se unen para el partido de la Copa Mundial entre México y Polonia
Ambos países —que cuentan con dos de las mayores poblaciones de inmigrantes de Chicago— se enfrentaron el martes en un partido histórico en Qatar.
By Michael Loria and David Struett
 
Seven of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month.
College Sports
Prosecutors charge seven Michigan State football players in postgame fight
The incident occurred on Oct. 29 when multiple members of the Spartans football team roughed up two Michigan players in a tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
By Associated Press
 
This image shows the entrance to a proposed underground warehouse and commercial space. The developer is trying to convince Southeast Side residents that the project will bring jobs and other community benefits.
La Voz Chicago
Proponen una bodega subterránea en el lado sureste pero hay preguntas sobre su impacto ambiental
El espacio subterráneo se puede utilizar para almacenamiento, centros de datos, fabricación ligera y otros usos, según el director ejecutivo de Invert.
By Brett Chase
 
The Bears’ Matt Eberflus coaching against the Texans.
Bears
Whatever Bears coach Matt Eberflus is saying about Justin Fields, think the opposite
The quarterback was cleared to practice Wednesday. Does that mean Trevor Siemian starts against the Jets?
By Rick Morrissey
 