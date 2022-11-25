The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 25, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

‘They were inseparable. They were just a joy,’ says father of two brothers who drowned in Palatine pond

Romalice Brooks, 6, and Ro’Siah Brooks, 4, were both pronounced dead at area hospitals earlier this week.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE ‘They were inseparable. They were just a joy,’ says father of two brothers who drowned in Palatine pond
Ro’Siah Brooks, 4, (left), and Romalice Brooks, 6, two brothers who drowned Nov. 23 in a pond near their grandmother’s house in Palatine.

Ro’Siah Brooks, 4, (left), and Romalice Brooks, 6, two brothers who drowned Nov. 23 in a pond near their grandmother’s house in Palatine.

Provided

Romalice and Ro’Siah Brooks did everything together.

Only 15 months apart in age, the brothers had just finished making a strawberry-and-chocolate bundt cake in their grandmother’s Palatine kitchen the day before Thanksgiving, when they stepped outside and made their way to a nearby pond.

“The pond had ice on it. … They had been to Grandma’s house all the time and had not gone in the water. I guess the ice attracted them. And the ice broke beneath Ro’Siah. [Romalice] called to Mom and he went in to try to save his brother,” the boys’ father, Romalice Brooks, said Friday.

Related

The boys’ mother, Teghan Ivy, hearing her children’s cries, came running out.

“Mom got in as well. She was half-way to them and the ice broke beneath her,” the father said.

Neighbors were able to use a patio umbrella to reach the mother, said Brooks, who was working at the time.

About 3:30 p.m., Palatine police and fire officials responded to calls of a “group of juveniles who fell into a pond” in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive, police have said.

Ro’Siah, 4, and Romalice, 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.

Ro’Siah, who was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, was pronounced dead about 11:45 p.m., authorities said. Romalice, who was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, died a few hours later.

“They were inseparable. They were just a joy. They were so smart, intelligent. They were funny. They were actors,” Romalice Brooks said of his children.

His older son liked to play with dinosaurs and LEGOs, and to collect rocks, the father said, while Ro’Siah liked to play with marbles.

The family has set up a GoFundme campaign to pay for funeral expenses.

Next Up In News
How Devon Avenue became the hub of Chicago’s Indian community
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
More women getting behind the wheel as trucking industry seeks drivers
Man found fatally shot in Roseland
Two teens shot in North Lawndale
COVID risk could rise again as federal funding drains, Chicago’s top doc warns
The Latest
Devon Avenue: Long known as Little India, the West Ridge strip is heavily South Asian, increasingly diverse.
News
How Devon Avenue became the hub of Chicago’s Indian community
The stretch east from the north branch of the Chicago River has long been known as Little India. The diverse West Ridge strip has become home for many and is still evolving.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ Curious City
 
Activists, including Brave Space Alliance, present the city with a report card on Trans Rights during a rally on Trans Day of Visibility in Daley Plaza, Thursday afternoon, March 31, 2022. The organization has referred its own financial investigation to the Illinois attorney general’s office.
Chicago
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
The Illinois attorney general’s office confirmed it is reviewing an independent report on Brave Space Alliance’s finances.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Cornilla Johnson, a student truck driver at All Pro Truck School, stands next to training rigs outside Morton College, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Cicero, Ill.
Business
More women getting behind the wheel as trucking industry seeks drivers
“Everything in this world needs transportation,” said Maggie Selagea, who got into trucking when the construction business she and her husband owned collapsed in the 2008 recession. “If this industry stops, that means that the world will stop.”
By Nicky Andrews
 
Attendees at the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.
Other Views
Alzheimer’s has a disparate impact on women, so let’s empower them to be involved in the fight against the disease
Women are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s and to be caregivers for those living with the disease.
By Luisa Echevarria
 
A 38-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Roseland
He was found unresponsive in the 100 block of West 112th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 