Feds arrest man who says he ‘stayed on the front lines’ during Capitol breach

Authorities say Athanasios Zoyganeles lives in Chicago. That would make him the 27th known Illinois resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

By Jon Seidel
Authorities say this image depicts Athanasios Zoyganeles of Chicago smoking in the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. District Court records

A man who allegedly bragged that he “stayed on the front lines” during the U.S. Capitol breach in spite of tear gas and flash-bang grenades has been arrested and charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was arrested Tuesday.

Though federal court records say Zoyganeles has an Indiana driver’s license, authorities say he lives in Chicago. That would make him the 27th known Illinois resident charged in connection with the breach. No defense attorney had been listed in court records for Zoyganeles as of Tuesday afternoon, and attempts to reach others on his behalf were unsuccessful.

Also charged so far this year are Anthony Carollo of Lockport, Cody Vollan of Flossmoor, Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon, Christopher and Tina Logsdon of Sesser, and Leticia Ferreira of Indian Head Park.

At least three people, including a former high school classmate of Zoyganeles’, provided information about his role in the breach to the FBI, records show. The feds’ review of Facebook records showed he told someone in December 2020 that, “Im down for whatever.Its time we take this country back,” according to the feds.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Zoyganeles also allegedly said, “We need to take over the capital building tomorrow” on two videos posted by other Facebook users. Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, after someone else asked Zoyganeles on Facebook whether he was “OK,” Zoyganeles allegedly replied, “No I rushed the capital and lost everyone I was with.” Later, he allegedly added, “im done i was teargassed maced and they were throwing flash bangs at me but I still stayed on the front lines.It wasn’t easy but we did it.”

The feds searched video of the breach and said they spotted Zoyganeles standing outside the Parliamentarian Doors while holding a piece of wood and smoking, in addition to other images.

Then, last October, a close family member identified Zoyganeles in photos that depicted him in and around the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show.

