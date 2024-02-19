The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Money

Capital One to buy Illinois-based Discover Financial for $35 billion


Lake County-based Discover was the 33rd biggest U.S. bank, with $143.4 billion in assets and $104 billion in deposits. Capital One is the 12th largest. Discover shareholders will receive Capital One shares valued at nearly $140.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE

Capital One to buy Illinois-based Discover Financial for $35 billion


We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.
Capitol One DiscoverFILE - The logo for Capital One Financial is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 30, 2019. Capital One Financial is buying Discover Financial Services for $35 billion, in a deal that would bring together two of the nation's biggest lenders and credit card issuers, according to a news release issued by the companies Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) ORG XMIT: NYCD303

Capital One Financial is buying Discover Financial Services for $35 billion, in a deal that would bring together two of the nation’s biggest lenders and credit card issuers.

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Capital One Financial is buying Discover Financial Services for $35 billion, in a deal that would bring together two of the nation's biggest lenders and credit card issuers.

Discover Financial shareholders will receive Capital One shares valued at nearly $140, according to a news release issued by the companies Monday. Discover shares closed Friday trading at $110.49.

Virginia-based Capital One was the 12th largest U.S. bank as of the third quarter, with $471.4 billion in total assets and $346 billion in deposits, according to S&P Global. Lake County-based Discover was the 33rd biggest, with $143.4 billion in assets and $104 billion in deposits.

Both companies have benefitted from Americans' increased use of credit cards. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Americans held $1.13 trillion on their credit cards, and aggregate household debt balances increased by $212 billion, up 1.2%, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

As they run up their card balances, consumers are also paying higher interest rates. The average interest rate on a bank credit card is roughly 21.5%, the highest it’s been since the Federal Reserve started tracking the data in 1994.

At the same time, the two lenders have had to boost their reserves against the possibility of rising borrower defaults. After battling inflation for more than two years, many lower- and middle-income Americans have run through their savings and are increasingly running up their credit card balances and taking on personal loans.

The additional reserves have weighed on both banks’ profits. Last year, Capital One’s net income available to common shareholders slumped 35% versus 2022, as its provisions for loan losses soared 78% to $10.4 billion. Discover’s full-year profit sank 33.6% versus its 2022 results as its provisions for credit losses more than doubled to $6.02 billion.

Discover’s customers are carrying $102 billion in balances on their credit cards, up 13% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the charge-off rates and 30-day delinquency rates have climbed.

Beyond boosting bank deposits and loan accounts, the acquisition would also give Capital One access to the Discover payment processing network. While smaller than industry giants Visa and Mastercard, the Discover network will enable Capital One to get revenue from fees charged for every merchant transaction that runs on the network.

Discover has been operating under heightened scrutiny from regulators. Last summer, the company disclosed that beginning around mid-2007, it incorrectly classified certain card accounts into its highest merchant pricing tiers. The company also received an unrelated consent order from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation over its customer compliance management.

Analysts at Citigroup say the regulatory issues may have prompted the sale.

“We are surprised that DFS would sell, but suppose that its regulatory challenges such as its recent October FDIC consent order and the card product misclassification issue may have opened the door for the board to consider strategic alternatives that it may not have in the past,” wrote analysts Arren Cyganovich and Kaili Wang in a note to clients.

Next Up In Business
‘Doom spending’ takes hold among younger consumers
Son’s autism inspires Chicago dad’s custom cookies bakery
Independent pediatricians who can’t bill patients during Lurie Children’s outage can apply for loans
‘Unsung Heroes’ art installation of current South Siders to open at new Chatham retail spot
Crate & Barrel logo creator Tom Shortlidge dead at 80
Would you buy a house with friends? These Chicagoans are living the co-op lifestyle
The Latest
William Byron
NASCAR In Chicago
William Byron launches Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season with win in Daytona 500
Byron was in second on a restart with four laps remaining. He and Ross Chastain pushed back and forth for the lead, and it was Byron out front as a crash broke out behind him.
By Associated Press
 
Steve McMichael lies in a hospital bed with his wife, Misty, at his side.
Bears
Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael in race to Canton
Recently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, McMichael — who is battling ALS — is fighting with all he has to get there.
By Rick Telander
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.’s 1.7 wins above replacement at Fangraphs rank 14th in the majors.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. aims to be even better in 2024
Doing the little things and staying healthy can make it happen, the All-Star center fielder says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Neuschwanstein Castle bridge Germany
Nation/World
Michigan man admits to attacking U.S. tourists and killing Naperville woman near German castle
He admitted to charges of murder and rape after he allegedly pushed two women down a ravine in Germany in June 2023, killing a 21-year-old University of Illinois grad and injuring her friend.
By Associated Press
 
Police_Lights.png
Crime
Chicago teen arrested, 8 others sought in thefts of luxury vehicles in Wisconsin
Nine luxury vehicles were stolen from a Land Rover dealership near Milwaukee on Sunday, authorities say. After a pursuit, a teen was arrested, but eight others are still at large. Some vehicles have been recovered.
By Sun-Times staff
 