The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘My Policeman’: Harry Styles plays cop in pursuit in a love triangle that’s stodgy, bordering on dull

Heavy-handed statements dominate the period piece set in both the 1950s and 1990s.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘My Policeman’: Harry Styles plays cop in pursuit in a love triangle that’s stodgy, bordering on dull
my_policeman_MPOL_2021_UT_210422_TAGPAR_00211RC_rgb.jpg

Patrick (David Dawson, left) and Marion (Emma Corrin) vie for the affections of Tom (Harry Styles) in “My Policeman.”

Prime Video

Early in the handsomely mounted but stodgy romantic drama “My Policeman,” an older woman looks out the window of a cottage in a seaside village in the 1990s and sees her taciturn husband ambling back to the house. Cue the needle drop to the 1955 Empires doo-wop tune “Magic Mirror” as we dissolve to an image of that same man some 40 years earlier on a much sunnier day along the water in Brighton, England. Why, it’s almost as if there was a time when things seemed brighter, and the world was filled with possibility!

This type of heavy-handed treatment runs throughout “My Policeman,” from songs such as “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” telling us when someone is well, you know, to the sprinkling of obvious visual clues in the production design, to the disappointingly thin and rote main characters, played by two different trios of actors in the alternating time periods. Despite the big-name allure of Harry Styles, the presence of such reliable veteran actors as Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, and the prestige-pedigree source material of a 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts that was inspired by the decades-long real-life relationship between the famed British novelist E.M. Forster and a policeman, this is a borderline dull affair.

For all the gorgeous visuals in Brighton and Venice, and the scandalous-for-its-time storyline about a married man carrying on a torrid love affair with another man when being gay was literally a crime, “My Policeman” never really resonates. There are times when the actors playing the main characters in the 1990s scenes seem so far removed from the actors playing those same characters in the 1950s, it’s as if we’re watching two separate movies.

‘My Policeman’

Untitled

Amazon Studios presents a film directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner, based on the novel by Bethan Roberts. Rated R (for sexual content). Running time: 113 minutes. Opens Friday in local theaters and streams on Prime Video starting Nov. 4.

The 1950s sequences follow the burgeoning, three-way friendship between schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin), policeman Tom Burgess (Harry Styles) and museum curator Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson). Marion is in love with Tom, and they eventually become engaged and get married, but the signs are pretty obvious that Tom’s true affections lie with Patrick. By the time Patrick shows up during Marion’s and Tom’s honeymoon at Tom’s request, even a naïve schoolteacher in 1950s England should be able to figure out these two aren’t just pub pals.

my_policeman_MPOL_2021_UT_210531_TAGPAR_00012RC_rgb.jpg

In scenes set decades later, Marion is played by Gina McKee, still married to Tom (Linus Roache).

Prime Video

We toggle back and forth between the 1950s, when the relationship between Tom and Patrick eventually results in scandal and shatters three lives, and the 1990s, when Patrick (now played by Rupert Everett) is recovering from a stroke and is invited to recuperate at the home of Marion (Gina McKee) and Tom (Linus Roache), who are still married. (It was Marion’s idea; Tom has no interest in reconnecting with the past.) We see a little bit of Corrin’s Marion in McKee’s interpretation of the same character, but neither Everett’s Patrick nor Roache’s Tom seems connected to the younger version of himself.

Even more troubling is the fact we get very few answers about what happened in the decades between the time periods. Marion and Tom remain married, but they apparently never had any children and seem profoundly unhappy; as for Patrick, did he ever find any measure of the peace and freedom he deserved, or has he been alone all this time?

We don’t know. “My Policeman” never takes us there.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Sorry, Charlie Brown: No ‘Great Pumpkin’ on PBS this Halloween
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 20-26
In new memoir, Ralph Macchio reveals his embrace of ‘Karate Kid’ persona
‘Ticket to Paradise’ casts heavyweight stars in a sadly lightweight rom-com
3 great Chicago film festival docs tell local stories
‘The School for Good and Evil’: Minds wander during movie’s lessons for aspiring heroes and villains
The Latest
Bears receiver Kevin White is tackled after catching a Hail Mary that fell short of the goal line in a 38-31 loss to the Patriots in 2018.
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 7 vs. Patriots
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Monday Night Football” game at the Patriots:
By Patrick FinleyRick Telander, and 4 more
 
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return, July 30, 2019.
Politics
Former Teamsters boss John Coli asks judge for home confinement, probation
Coli admitted in 2019 he’d taken $325,000 in cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios between 2014 and 2017. Worried at one point the money would stop, Coli told Cinespace president Alex Pissios, “I will f---ing have a picket line up here, and everything will stop.”
By Jon Seidel
 
AP22293458635362.jpg
Nation/World
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after tumultuous 6-week term
Truss, who said she will remain in office for a few more days, has been prime minister for just 45 days.
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Be sure to check the total sodium content on package labels when selecting a simmer sauce.&nbsp;
Eat Well
Simmer sauces and healthy eating: Take note of the sodium content
A packaged simmer sauce makes up a very small part of one of your daily meals. Sp the sodium content should also make up a very small part of your daily sodium intake.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters
Crime
Man charged with murder in July shooting on West Side
Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of shooting Shawn Brown, 31, on July 25 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 