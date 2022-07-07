The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Actor James Caan, starred in ‘The Godfather’ films, ‘Brian’s Song,’ dies at 82

Caan’s role in “The Godfather” in 1972 became his breakout turn, earning him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
AP100914149214.jpg

James Caan poses for a portrait to promote the film “Henry’s Crime” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tuesday Sept. 14, 2010.

Carlo Allegri/AP file

James Caan, who starred as the hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather,” and as Chicago Bears football great Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song” has died. He was 82.

His family announced the news on his Twitter account on Thursday:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan’s role in “The Godfather” in 1972 became his breakout turn, earning him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor as well as a Golden Globe nomination. His death scene in the film has become one of the most unforgettable in film history. He reprised the role for a cameo in “The Godfather Part II.”

Other film roles include “Cinderella Liberty” (1973), “The Gambler,” “The Killer Elite” (1975) “Funny Lady” (also 1975), “Thief” (1981) and the critically acclaimed “Misery” (1990), in which Caan starred as a novelist who is injured in a car crash and is then held captive by an obsessive fan played by Kathy Bates in an Oscar-winning turn.

Caan received an Emmy Award nomination for portraying the cancer-stricken Piccolo, opposite Billy Dee Williams’ Gale Sayers in the made-for-TV movie, one of the most beloved of all time.

img0351A.3071.jpg

James Caan appearing in 1981’s “Thief” with Willie Nelson.

United Artists

In an interview with Sun-Times movie columnist Richard Roeper last year about the 40th anniversary of the Chicagocentric “Thief,” it was revealed that Caan had undergone serious back surgery in 2020, and was hospitalized for a period of time afterward and had to learn to walk again.

Speaking about his film’s character, Frank, who never uses contractions throughout the course of the movie, Caan told the Sun-Times: “There’s no ‘isn’t’ or ‘wasn’t’ with this guy. He says, ‘I am,’ not ‘I’m,’ so it’s, “I am the last guy on Earth you want to f---- with.’ At one point Michael [Mann, the director] said, ‘Why are you talking so deliberately and slowly?’ and I said, ‘Because I never have to repeat myself.’ ”

A football player at Michigan State University and a practical joker on production sets, Caan was a grinning, handsome performer with an athlete’s swagger and muscular build. He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James and Jacob.

Contributing: Associated Press

More to come...

James Caan and Gale Sayers star in “Brian’s Song.”

James Caan and Gale Sayers star in “Brian’s Song.”

ABC

