The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday’ a groundbreaking milestone for Filipino actors, culture

“Finally our stories, our faces are front and center on the big screen,” said actress Tia Carrere, 55, and known for movies like “Wayne’s World,” “True Lies” and “Lilo & Stitch.”

By  Associated Press
   
Terry Tang, AP
SHARE Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday’ a groundbreaking milestone for Filipino actors, culture
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Lydia Gaston (left) and Jo Koy in “Easter Sunday.”&nbsp;

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Lydia Gaston (left) and Jo Koy in “Easter Sunday.”

AP

LOS ANGELES — For a comedy, Jo Koy’s new movie “Easter Sunday” had a lot of waterworks.

The film was no ordinary job for the comedian and the rest of the cast. The magnitude of being on a mostly Filipino set led to happy cryfests, Koy said. Emotions really hit when co-star Tia Carrere pointed out this was her first time playing a Filipino character in her 40-year career.

“To be able to be right there in a scene with five other Filipino actors and just doing a scene about a family... She never saw that before,” Koy, 51, told The Associated Press. “We all just kind of like teared up and just celebrated together because it’s like ‘OK, this is going to be one of many moments up here.’”

Koy, who is half Filipino and half white, is making his feature film debut in a movie largely inspired by the material from his Netflix stand-up specials. DreamWorks/Universal is touting “Easter Sunday,” which opens in theaters Friday, as the first big studio movie with an all-Filipino ensemble. Koy plays Joe Valencia, a comic and aspiring actor who goes home to the San Francisco Bay Area for the titular holiday. He attempts to bond with his teenage son while dealing with well-meaning but overbearing relatives. The production comes at a time when Filipino American food, history and advocacy are increasingly emerging into the zeitgeist.

Tia Carrere arrives at the world premiere of “Easter Sunday” earlier this week at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tia Carrere arrives at the world premiere of “Easter Sunday” earlier this week at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

“Finally our stories, our faces are front and center on the big screen,” said Carrere, 55, and known for movies like “Wayne’s World,” “True Lies” and “Lilo & Stitch.” “I have to pinch myself that I’m still here, still in the business and invited to the party.”

Jimmy O. Yang (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Love Hard”), who has a cameo in “Easter Sunday,” also served as a producer. That meant watching many, many audition tapes of actors of Filipino or Asian descent. Yang was blown away by the talent. It made casting 10 roles that much tougher. He thinks Hollywood claims that capable Asian actors are hard to find are just lazy excuses.

“As an actor, I’m like all of these guys are so good. How did I ever get a job?” Yang said. “Some of them I wanted to call them and be like ‘Hey, man! Please keep going OK? We just couldn’t hire you for this job but please keep going.’”

“Easter Sunday,” directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, is set in the heavily Filipino suburb of Daly City where screenwriter Ken Cheng immigrated to as a kid. He envisioned a mix of Ice Cube’s “Friday” and the holiday flick “It’s a Wonderful Life.” A producer, too, Cheng wrote it in 2020 during lockdown. He then turned to Steven Spielberg, whose Amblin Partners is co-producing. Within a few hours the legendary director read it and gave his approval, according to Cheng.

“From that day to the first day we started shooting was something like five and a half months. And that’s like insanely fast,” Cheng said. “A lot of that is how enthusiastic everyone was about building a movie around Jo.”

Hollywood is populated with notable half-Filipino actors like Vanessa Hudgens and Darren Criss. But Koy is the one leaning into his heritage in his work. For example, he wanted a scene in “Easter Sunday” showing the family packing customary balikbayan boxes. Filipinos, usually first-generation immigrants, typically send boxes with American goods to relatives in the Philippines. Mailing balikbayan boxes is practically its own industry.

“There’s this responsibility that they put on their shoulders when they make it to this country,” Koy said. “I see that with a lot of Filipino families and I wanted to show the world that’s how important this is to us.”

Today, Filipinos make up over 4 million of the country’s 23 million-plus Asian population, according to the U.S. Census. Only Chinese and Indians number more. Filipino culture and history have been gaining more mainstream visibility in recent years — mostly because of decades-long activism by Filipinos.

This year, a 30-foot-tall gateway arch was unveiled in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown and a street in New York City’s Queens was co-named Little Manila Avenue. A newly built Bay Area park was named for striking Filipino American farmworkers. For years, Filipino food has been hailed off and on as the next culinary trend. It seems to be having a moment again in the fine dining world. Chicago’s Kasama became the only Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant in the country.

“Easter Sunday” is coming during “this really amazing moment in Asian American history and Filipino American history, where political, social, and economic capital has all come together,” said Eric Pido, an Asian American Studies professor at San Francisco State University with a background in Filipina/o American Studies. He predicts younger generations will raise Filipinos’ profiles in the next few years.

“I think Filipino Americans are no longer shying away from sort of taking a representational role in American politics, which will bring up all sorts of interesting things about Filipino American culture that lots of folks just don’t think about,” Pido said.

Last month, Koy and Cheng attended a screening of “Easter Sunday” in Daly City. Among the people there was the director of Pixar’s “Turning Red,” Domee Shi. “Turning Red,” about a Chinese-Canadian teenage girl and her family, was a hit after its March release on Disney+. But a white film reviewer called the animated feature exhausting and only relatable for Shi’s Chinese family and friends. The review was later pulled over accusations of racism.

The idea that stories that focus on Asian ethnicities and cultures are too specific to be appealing is just outdated, Koy said.

“The relationship between a mother and son is the same no matter what ethnicity,” Koy said. “I hate ignorant people that don’t move forward... There’s a lot of people that live in this country that need to be heard and it’s time to hear it.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Sandman’ finally comes to life with dream cast and surreal visuals
‘Sharp Stick’: Everyone in Lena Dunham’s troublesome film starts out lost, stays there
Keanu Reeves set to play Daniel H. Burnham in ‘Devil in the White City’
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro join ‘The View’ as cohosts
‘Prey’: Terrific Hulu action film pits rising star against the Predator
‘I Love My Dad’: Not much funny about a cruel man tricking his suicidal son
The Latest
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts during the game against the 49ers in NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22.
Bears
Bears coach on Aaron Rodgers’ psychedelic trip: ‘Whatever it takes, I guess’
Luke Getsy — the Bears offensive coordinator who was first Aaron Rodgers’ position coach — joked that he had nothing to do with the Packers quarterback’s South American trips to use psychedelics.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Way of the Cross, Downtown Chicago, outside Holy Name Cathedral, Friday, April 19th, 2019.
Metro/State
Chicago Archdiocese settles sex abuse case for $1.75 million
A woman said she was abused in the 1980s at a Catholic school on the South Side.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a rally at Federal Building Plaza on April 27, 2022.
Politics
Pritzker wins bid to end Shakman decree
Gov. J.B. Pritzker moved to vacate the half-century-old Shakman decree, with state lawyers telling the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals that “there is no evidence the state is considering political factors in hiring today.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Karre Cromwell, a financial advisor, holds the pending Illinois record pink salmon, surrounded by others in the annual Edward Jones outing out of North Point Marina. Provided photo
Sports
Pending pink salmon record, Illinois’ second in less than a month, caught out of North Point
Karre Cromwell, on the annual outing of Edward Jones out of North Point Marina, caught the pending Illinois record pink salmon.
By Dale Bowman
 
The “Education for the People” mural was painted on a wall near Cermak Road and California Avenue in the 1970s by artist Aurelio Diaz.
Murals and Mosaics
Little Village mural mystery solved; now Aurelio Diaz work is in line for a restoration
Completed in the late 1970s, “Education for the People” has new murals on either side of it. An artist behind those wants to repair and rejuvenate Diaz’s painting.
By Sun-Times staff
 