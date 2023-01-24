The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

List of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards

Oscar contenders were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE List of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards
Stephanie Hsu (from left), Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Stephanie Hsu (from left), Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are Oscar nominees for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” as are the film and its directors.

A24

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness”; “Women Talking.”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best director: “Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness.”

Best supporting actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

International film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Belgium); “EO” (Poland); “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland).”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “The Sea Beast”; “Turning Red.”

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Original song: “Applause,” from “Tell It Like a Woman”; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Documentary feature: “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; “A House Made of Splinters”; “Navalny.”

Original screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Adapted screenplay: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Living,”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Women Talking.”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Darius Khondj, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”; Mandy Walker, “Elvis”; Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”; Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár.”

Costume design: “Babylon”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: “Elvis”: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “The Flying Sailor”; “Ice Merchants”; “My Year of Dicks”; “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it.”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”; “Ivalu”; “Le Pupille”; “Night Ride”; “The Red Suitcase.”

Film editing: “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Sound: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Babylon”; “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans.”

Makeup and hairstyling: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Elvis”; “The Whale.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
Roeper on the Oscar nominations: Even now, the Academy can surprise
Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads nominations, vies with ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun’ sequels for best picture
‘Shotgun Wedding’: No funnier than J. Lo’s other bridal movies, but much louder
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter
A new defendant’s story in each episode grows repetitious on Fox series ‘Accused’
Netta Walker settles into ‘All American: Homecoming’ after a streak of success in Chicago theater
The Latest
The Michigan Stadium tunnel, the scene of altercations between opposing players, will be widened for next season.
College Sports
Michigan will widen tunnel at football stadium
The school will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field. The tunnel has been the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field.
By Associated Press
 
GettyImages_1306608119.jpg
Comedy
Along with the jokes, Maz Jobrani offers some insight about upheaval in his native Iran
In response to the regime’s brutal treatment of protesters, the veteran stand-up has gone ‘from being a comedian to being an activist.’
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 
Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning her record 83rd World Cup race.
Olympic Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin captures record 83rd World Cup skiing victory
Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn.
By Associated Press
 
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of Monday’s game.
College Sports
Northwestern beats Wisconsin in return from COVID-19 pause
Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes. Wisconsin struggled down the stretch, making just one of its final 10 shots from the field.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_107723102.jpg
Movies and TV
Roeper on the Oscar nominations: Even now, the Academy can surprise
Nods for Ana de Armas and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are a stretch, but hooray for unexpected contenders Brian Tyree Henry and Andrea Riseborough.
By Richard Roeper
 