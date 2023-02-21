The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Entertainment and Culture

Judge Mathis to return with new show — but not in Chicago

He’ll be deciding cases in Los Angeles as star of a series from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.

By  Darel Jevens
   
GettyImages_1448421781.jpg

Greg Mathis starred on “Judge Mathis” for 24 seasons.

Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

After losing his long-running show, Judge Greg Mathis is due back in TV court, but this one won’t be in Chicago.

The judge’s services were snapped up by comedian and media mogul Byron Allen and his Allen Media Group, which is offering stations the cleverly titled “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis.”

While his earlier series, the Daytime Emmy-winning “Judge Mathis,” was produced at Chicago’s NBC Tower for 24 seasons, on the new show he’ll be rendering verdicts in Los Angeles.

That’s where Allen’s company also produces syndicated court shows starring gavel-bangers Kevin Ross, Mablean Ephriam, Christina Perez, Karen Mills-Francis, Glenda Hatchett and Lauren Lake.

“Byron and I are both from Detroit,” Mathis said in a statement, “and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows.”

“Judge Mathis” wrapped production of its final season in November.

