The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Drug dealer pleads guilty in death of ‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams

Irvin Cartagena, 39, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors stipulating that the mix of heroin and fentanyl he sold Williams resulted in the actor’s death.

By  Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
   
SHARE Drug dealer pleads guilty in death of ‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams
Actor Michael K. Williams (photographed in Miami in 2021), who starred in films and TV series including “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021.

Actor Michael K. Williams, photographed in Miami in March 2021, who starred in films and TV series including “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment six months later.

Getty Images

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.

Irvin Cartagena’s plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing was set by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for Aug. 18, when Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and the possibility of as many as 40 years.

The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,” overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. Authorities said he died hours after buying the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal that was recorded by a security camera.

Cartagena, 39, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors stipulating that the mix of heroin and fentanyl he sold Williams resulted in his death. His lawyer, Sean Maher, declined comment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who is not related to the actor, said in a statement that the sale occurred in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy.”

“In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams,” Williams said.

Prosecutors said Cartagena and his alleged co-conspirators continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin around residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after they learned of the actor’s death. Another defendant in the case pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Williams’ death came despite an investigation by the New York Police Department that placed a paid informant making controlled heroin buys on the same block where Williams bought drugs.

The day after, the informant went back to buy more drugs from the same group and recorded a conversation in which some of them talked about Williams’ overdose. One denied selling any drugs containing fentanyl.

Williams’ “stick-up boy” character Omar Little on “The Wire” — a fictionalized look at the underpinnings of Baltimore that ended in 2008 but remains popular in streaming — was based on a real-life figure.

He created another classic character as Chalky White in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and also appeared in “12 Years a Slave,” “Assassin’s Creed” and other films.

In interviews, Williams had spoken about his battles with addiction.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Funny ‘Jury Duty’ pranks a regular guy with respect, not contempt
TV reality show about jury duty is a summons to laugh
Yes, it’s a winner! ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ zooms forward with high energy, clever humor
‘General Hospital’ turns 60: Creatives take us behind the scenes of a soap opera
‘Air,’ about Nike chasing Michael Jordan, is year’s best film so far
‘Pretty Baby’: Brooke Shields recalls her bizarre childhood in a sometimes jarring documentary
The Latest
Firefighters respond to a building that is on fire in the 1200 block or North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A 27th floor unit caught fire, killing Lt. Jan Tchoryk, who was a member of the fire department for 26 years, in the staircase of the building as he responded to the fire, according to Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.
Chicago
CFD lieutenant dies battling high-rise blaze on Lake Shore Drive, 2nd firefighter to die in line of duty this week
Lt. Jan Tchoryk was taken to the hospital in “very critical” condition and later died. On Tuesday, firefighter Jermaine Pelt died battling a house fire on the South Side.
By Sophie SherryMitch Dudek, and 2 more
 
Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls
The Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu has offseason to-do list, but first things first
There’s no question that Dosunmu would rather be starting than his recent role of playing with the second unit, but putting in the work to fix his weaknesses will come this summer. For now, it’s about doing whatever he can to make this playoff run last as long as possible.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets supporters at the Chinatown Red Line Station, the day after he defeated Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff.
News
How Johnson did it: Flawless execution of ‘smart typical playbook in Chicago politics’ won mayoral race
Johnson won 29 of 50 wards, including a clean sweep of majority African-American wards. He won six Hispanic majority wards to Vallas’ nine. Johnson sealed the deal along the progressive-minded north lakefront and the hipster Milwaukee Avenue corridor.
By Fran Spielman
 
Illinois_Madigan_Chief_of_Staff.jpg
ComEd bribery trial
Jurors in ComEd bribery trial won’t hear Madigan’s ‘bandits’ quip, judge rules
The ex-speaker’s comment that ‘Some of these guys made out like bandits’ did not refer to the $1.3 million involved in the current trial, defense argued. A judge agreed.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
Jade McLeod and the North American Touring Company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago April 6-12: The Mix
Concerts by Pitbull and NCT Dream, the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical, and flower shows in Lincoln Park and Garfield Park are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 