The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

‘Call Northside 777,’ James Stewart’s gritty Chicago newspaper drama, back on big screen

Based on a real-life wrongful conviction case, the made-in-Chicago movie is turning 75 and will play at the Music Box Theatre’s Noir City festival.

By  Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Call Northside 777,’ James Stewart’s gritty Chicago newspaper drama, back on big screen
A Chicago Times reporter (James Stewart) tries to prove a man imprisoned on a murder conviction is innocent in “Call Northside 777.”

A Chicago Times reporter (James Stewart) tries to prove a man imprisoned on a murder conviction is innocent in “Call Northside 777.”

Twentieth Century Fox

Seventy-five years ago, Hollywood delivered a valentine to Chicago journalism with the ripped-from-the-headlines film “Call Northside 777.”

Based on a real-life murder that led to a wrongful conviction in 1933, the movie stars Golden Age movie icon James Stewart as a reporter who revives a cold case for the Chicago Times — which in 1948, after a merger, became the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Call Northside 777” (1948) also played a significant role in Chicago cinema history. Filmed in the fall of 1947 for 20th Century Fox, it was the first Hollywood production to be shot on location in Chicago, with stops at landmark locales including the Wrigley Building, the Merchandise Mart and Holy Trinity Church, as well as Schaller’s Pump, a historic bar at 3714 S. Halsted St. that closed in 2017 after a 136-year run at its Bridgeport locale.

Noir City Chicago 2023

Noir City Chicago

When: Aug. 25-31

Where: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

Tickets: $12 per film ($9 for members)

Info: musicboxtheatre.com

The case centered on the conviction of Joseph Majczek and an accomplice on charges of killing a police officer in a Chicago speakeasy. After saving $5,000 — which would be about $86,000 in today’s dollars — over 11 years, Majczek’s mother, a Polish scrubwoman, placed a personal notice in the Chicago Times. As depicted in the movie, that ad read: “$5,000 Reward: For killers of Officer Bundy on Dec. 9, 1932. Call Northside 777.”

“Call Northside 777” will be screened at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 26 as part of the annual Noir City Chicago, a festival of 18 films running Aug. 25-31 at the Music Box Theatre. Presented by the San Francisco-based Film Noir Foundation, Noir City is programmed by Eddie Muller, the foundation’s founder and Turner Classic Movies host who’s also emcee of TCM’s weekly “Noir Alley” showcase, and Alan K. Rode, an author, film historian and Film Noir Foundation board member.

A classified ad from the imprisoned man’s mother sets off the investigation in “Call Northside 777.”

A classified ad from the imprisoned man’s mother sets off the investigation in “Call Northside 777.”

Twentieth Century Fox

“I love newspaper movies in general, and ‘Northside’ is a great one,” said Muller, whose father was a longtime sportswriter for the San Francisco Examiner.

Newspaper ink flows freely throughout this edition of Noir City. “Northside” is one of three journalism-themed movies in the lineup, along with “Chicago Deadline” (1949) and “The Big Clock” (1948).

Both Muller and Rode acknowledge that “Call Northside 777” is sort of a ringer. With its mix of gritty realism and hard-boiled drama, it’s what they like to call “noir-stained.”

“It’s a documentary-style noir,” Rode said. “It came out of the era of [the newsreel serial] ‘March of Time’ documentaries. ‘Northside’ has a good script and a director in Henry Hathaway, and it turned out to be very successful.”

Dozens of cold-case TV series have sprung up since the late 1990s, but films like “Northside” helped to set the template for the genre.

This case had it all: a shady defense lawyer, a politically compromised judge and a deceptive key witness trying to hide her role as a speakeasy operator.

“The assumption was that the city of Chicago bungled the prosecution because it was busy with the World’s Fair,” Rode said. “They blew this case. It was topical and perfect grist for [Fox chief Darryl F.] Zanuck.”

To streamline the story, characters were renamed or combined. Majczek is Frank Wiecek (Richard Conte) in the movie. Reporter James McGuire and Times rewrite man John J. McPhaul became P.J. McNeal (Stewart).

Sandwiched between the transitional films “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) and “Rope” (1948), in which Stewart broke away from his previous “aw-shucks” image, “Northside” features one of his best performances.

“It’s a different Jimmy Stewart, a tougher one,” Muller said, “in a part that paves the way for his antihero roles in the ’50s,” especially the signature dark Westerns by Anthony Mann.

Muller considers Hathaway, nicknamed “Hollering Hank” for his despotic behavior on the set, very underrated.

“He gets lost in the shuffle because he’s not a myth-maker like [John] Ford or [Howard] Hawks,” Muller said. “He’s a craftsman and adapts to the material. He doesn’t have a signature style. In the ’50s, he became the poor man’s Anthony Mann.”

Joseph Majczek takes a lie detector test at the Stateville Correctional Center in 1944.

Joseph Majczek takes a lie detector test at the Stateville Correctional Center in 1944.

Sun-Times

For their efforts in helping to free Majczek in 1945, the Times reporters received the Heywood Broun Memorial Award, which honors work in the spirit of that crusading journalist. The National Headliners Club bestowed the Times with its “Outstanding Public Service Award.” And the state of Illinois granted $24,000 to Majczek for his wrongful conviction.

But the story didn’t end there. A state legislator, in a typical Illinois-style move, tried to extort $5,000 from Majczek after his release. Once again, the newspaper came to the rescue. A series of articles about the shakedown prompted a grand-jury investigation, righted another wrong — and confirmed the power of the press.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Desde dulces momentos hasta tediosas batallas de superhéroes, ‘Blue Beetle’ es decepcionante
Citibank VP, wealth adviser in Chicago accused of steering older clients into money-losing film projects
Love, peace and ‘Soul Train’: On Aug. 17, 1970, the ‘hippest trip in America’ started in Chicago
Corey McPherrin, newsman who chose Chicago over network TV, retires Friday
‘Strays’: Raunchy talking-dog movie stalls when the humor stops and the violence starts
‘Blue Beetle’ skitters from sweet family moments to tedious superhero battles
The Latest
Members of Bringing Out Talent dance during the annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 12.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Mayor Brandon Johnson made his pick for the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, the Bears beat the Titans in their preseason opener at Soldier Field, and thousands flocked to the South Side for the Bud Billiken Parade.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Colts_Bears_Football__2_.jpg
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is back ‘where everything started’
Eberflus didn’t need directions to the Bears’ joint practices this week.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_115170883.jpg
Bears
Bears’ unproven depth in the spotlight vs. Colts
With Justin Fields not playing and other starters unlikely to play, Bears reserves will get an opportunity to prove themselves — with back-up quarterback PJ Walker and offensive linemen who could end up in key roles at the top of the list.
By Mark Potash
 
Cecilia walks with her husband, Ari. Cecilia, who’s in her third trimester of pregnancy, and her husband are scrambling to find new care resources after the shuttering of a midwifery program at Swedish Hospital.
News
Midwife crisis: Swedish Hospital changes program after more than two decades
The new model means pregnant people will no longer get to choose if a midwife or doctor supervises their care. Instead, midwives and doctors will work together.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
merlin_93558811.jpg
Editorials
Can State Street get its groove back? A panel’s new proposals show real promise
But without a consistent push from Mayor Brandon Johnson, even the best-laid plans won’t go far in remaking Chicago’s iconic “great street.”
By CST Editorial Board
 