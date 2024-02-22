The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Trevante Rhodes, now a part-time Chicagoan, makes some moves in Tyler Perry’s new erotic thriller

‘Moonlight’ actor says he’s playing a suspicious ‘ladies man’ with his eye on Kelly Rowland in the steamy, locally made Netflix film.

By  Sheri Flanders | For the Sun-Times
   
Trevante Rhodes plays a painter accused of murder who feels drawn to his defense attorney (Kelly Rowland) in “Mea Culpa.”

Netflix

Trevante Rhodes' star power has only grown since his breakout performance as adult Chiron in the 2017 Oscar winner “Moonlight,” with acclaimed roles ranging from Billie Holiday's love interest (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”) to Mike Tyson (Hulu’s “Mike”).

But instead of going full-on Hollywood, the young actor has been living part time in Chicago. He says "life" is what brought him here (no further explanation given) about two years ago, and he's found much to love about the city:

“The energy. The people. The food. I like the seasons.”

Regardless of the ever-changing Chicago weather outside, the temperatures stay hot and steamy in Rhodes' new movie, “Mea Culpa,” from writer-director Tyler Perry. Filmed in part in Chicago, the erotic thriller just premiered on Netflix.

Mysterious, moody, and sultry, the film stars Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child as a high-powered defense attorney who lets the promise of romance get the best of her better judgment. Despite her doubts, she decides to take on an accused killer (Rhodes) as a client, with disastrous results.

“I play this artist, this painter from Chicago, on trial for possibly murdering his girlfriend," Rhodes said in an interview. "… He’s a little bit of a ladies man who finds himself in a bit of trouble. And the person who's able to save him, he finds attractive. So you have to see what happens when these two top individuals have the opportunity to cross paths.”

The characters played by Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes invoke some attorney-client privilege.

Netflix

Between the Chicago backstory and the plot involving the investigation of a tortured, potentially murderous painter, “Mea Culpa’s” storyline echoes another movie: the 2021 remake of “Candyman.”

Unlike that Chicago-centric horror film, however, “Mea Culpa” isn’t getting into the gore, it’s dialed in on desire. As Tyler Perry told Netflix’s fan site Tudum: “This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s. It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

When asked about working in the erotic thriller genre that brought forth such crowd-pleasers as “Indecent Proposal” and “Fatal Attraction,” Rhodes said, “It was great. I think these are two energies that people crave; you know, like the thrillers and you know, obviously eroticism. So I think having the opportunity to couple those two together, and bring back that old feeling that we used to see is a cool thing.”

But it's another genre that brings Rhodes to the multiplex. “I like action, to be honest cause that’s what I'm on right now. I like 'elevated action' — I guess that’s what they’re calling it right now.”

Director Tyler Perry, whose work with Rhodes dates back to the 2014-2020 OWN series "If Loving You Is Wrong," is no stranger to high-drama filmmaking. Over the years his style has broadened from faith-based dramas and broadly comedic works like the Madea franchise, on which he built his empire, to transitioning into thrillers (“The Have and Have Nots,” “Alex Cross,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead”). While many actors would be intimidated by an established director, Rhodes found Perry wonderful to work with, in part due to their special relationship.

"Yeah, we have a little bit of history, he’s a good friend of mine," he said. "He's someone I could probably call anytime and he’ll get back to me; if he doesn't answer, he’ll get back as soon as possible. So it's just a good relationship. I'm appreciative and so it was cool. You know, anytime he calls me, as long as it's pretty good, I'll be there.”

Especially when the job keeps Rhodes in Chicago, a city that's taking care of his career as well as his cuisine.

“My favorite thing in general is a good bolognese, so I've been searching for the proper bolognese out here," he said. "But that and Gino's East. You know, the typical staples.”

