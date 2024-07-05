The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
This mural, by Rahmaan Statik, is on West Hubbard Street at North Desplaines Street in West Town.

This mural, by Rahmaan Statik, is on West Hubbard Street at North Desplaines Street in West Town.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Legendary Chicago muralist calls friend's profile his 'Magnum Opus'

Artist Rahmaan Statik met mural subject and fellow Chicagoan Lawrence ‘Binky’ Tolefree while visiting Thailand after telling mutual friends he was homesick.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

When Rahmaan Statik talks about the mural he painted on West Hubbard at North Desplaines streets, he refers to it as his “magnum opus project.”

Using surplus paint from previous projects, the prolific Chicago artist painted this West Town mural of his old friend, Lawrence “Binky” Tolefree. He took over the corner spot in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t a commissioned project, and the artistic freedom was all his.

“Painting murals on the street in the pandemic was completely chaotic,” Statik says. His own parked truck was totaled after another car hit it at a gas station while he painted. He still considers Tolefree’s image one of his best, and 2020 was his “most prolific” year.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Muralist Rahmaan Statik in 2022.

Muralist Rahmaan Statik in 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“My aim with that mural was to be ambitious and fearless,” he says. “You’re doing art for the people.”

Tolefree says he appreciates the West Town location, surrounded by other murals.

“I’m glad it’s where it’s at because there are a lot of murals around there, and it goes unbothered. It won’t get tagged up,” he says.

Tolefree and Statik became close after Statik visited Thailand while Tolefree was living there for four years starting in 2015.

“I got homesick and I wanted to find anything Chicago related, and I wanted to find Chicago people there,” Statik says. Mutual friends connected him with Tolefree. “We’ve been friends since then.”

Tolefree, who lives in Bronzeville, works as an emcee, comedian, mentor and teacher.

He remembers joking a couple times that Statik should put him in a mural. Even after Statik asked Tolefree to sit for a photo, Tolefree didn’t realize that a mural was actually planned.

Lawrence "Binky" Tolefree stands in front of the mural featuring his likeness on West Hubbard Street at North Desplaines Street in Chicago.

Lawrence “Binky” Tolefree stands in front of the mural featuring his likeness on West Hubbard Street at North Desplaines Street in Chicago.

Photo provided by Lawrence “Binky” Tolefree

The corner painting, titled “I ain’t scared of you mother****ers,” is named after a famous line by the late comedian Bernie Mac, one of Tolefree’s favorites. Tolefree and Mac once lived next door to each other when Tolefree was a kid in the south suburbs.

Tolefree calls the mural his “legacy.”

“When people say your name, how do they remember you? It’s really important to me. The mural, it makes me blush every single time. It’s crazy. It’s surreal every time.”

Related

Statik is a South Side native who works out of Bridgeport Art Center. He painted his first mural in 1996 in the Promontory Point underpass in Hyde Park. Since then he has painted more than 400 murals around the globe, and corporate clients include Toyota, Coca-Cola and the village of Rosemont.

Still, Statik says he’s looking for more open wall space to paint murals unconstrained by someone else’s vision. He’ll bring the supplies “in exchange for letting me paint whatever I want to paint.”

High-profile commissions may help pay the bills, but “your best project will come when you sponsor yourself,” Statik says.

Murals and Mosaics
Albany Park mural offers a familiar face, just as the artist wants
Murals and Mosaics
Budlong Woods Branch library mural symbolizes immigration, metamorphosis, threats to books
Murals and Mosaics
Architect's Lake View East, Wicker Park murals feature imagery unique to neighborhoods
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Rogers Park resident John Lopez walks near a sea wall that’s painted with the words, “Welcome neighbors!” in different languages at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Lopez said he frequents Ethiopian, Korean and Mexican restaurants in the neighborhood. Rogers Park feels like a “little Chicago” but closer together, he said.
News
What makes your Chicago neighborhood unique? Here's what Sun-Times readers say.
They told us about Old Town’s history, Beverly’s hills, South Shore’s big city feel and small town energy.
By Nyarai Khepra
 
ISP-022824-02.JPG
Crime
Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 80 in Will County
The victim, only identified as a female, was standing outside her vehicle just after 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Shorewood when she was fatally struck, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ISP-022824-02.JPG
News
Driver dead after striking median on Bishop Ford Freeway
About 5:50 a.m., the driver of a White GMC SUV struck a median in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 115th Street and was ejected from the vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Outside the Chicago headquarters of the National Association of Realtors.
Housing & development
National Association of Realtors delay broker commission changes. Here's what to know.
The NAR’s deadline to change its broker commission practices was pushed back from July to August, giving Realtors and consumers more time to adjust.
By Abby Miller
 
Corpus Christi Church at 4920 South King Drive in Bronzeville, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Columnists
Is Bronzeville’s historic Corpus Christi Church slated for resurrection?
The vacated, century-old church on South Martin Luther King Drive has been sold and reuse is planned.
By Lee Bey
 