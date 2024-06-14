The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
Lisa Wronski paints a new mural on the 3100 block of North Broadway in Lake View East.

Lisa Wronski paints a new mural on the 3100 block of North Broadway in Lake View East.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Lake View

Architect's Lake View East, Wicker Park murals feature imagery unique to neighborhoods

Lisa Wronski picked up a brush when she saw a fenced empty lot on North Broadway. “It’s going to be a thing people walk by every day,” she says.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

By day, Lisa Wronski is an architect who designs affordable housing for a Chicago firm.

After work, she says, her artsy side comes out. She’s finishing her second public mural, this one in Lake View East after brightening the side of the Walgreens on Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park last year. She also can be found sketching outside Cubs games and painting house portraits, among other endeavors.

“I’ve always tried to find this balance between the right brain and left brain, and balance both architecture and art,” Wronski says. “My job is architecture, and then at night I find ways to let loose and be a bit more creative.”

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Lisa Wronski painted this mural on the side of Walgreens in Wicker Park.

Lisa Wronski painted this mural on the side of Walgreens in Wicker Park.

Provided

Her latest project spans a building’s length in the 3100 block of North Broadway, just south of Belmont Avenue, where a two-story building was torn down to make way for a new, mixed-use development. The plywood wall erected to block the demolition and the dust was an eyesore and ripe for tagging, Wronski says. So a local business owner invited her to cover it with a mural.

“This street is very active, in the summer especially,” Wronski says. This month alone it will close to car traffic on separate weekends for a restaurant dine-out event and Chicago’s Pride parade. It also sees a lot of foot traffic.

“I want a way to make this more beautiful for the next year. Which in the grand scheme isn’t super long, but it’s going to be a thing people walk by every day,” she says.

Wronski, 32, lives in Lake View East and chose images unique to the neighborhood: sailboats, to represent Lake Michigan views; a graystone apartment building; and balloons carrying wine bottles as a nod to neighboring business BottlesUp!

Wronski painted her first mural during the pandemic, she says, when a local brick manufacturer she knew from her work asked if she would brighten one of the company’s walls.

From there she won a competition to paint the Wicker Park mural, which was sponsored through a neighborhood community group and the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce.

Shifting from architecture to murals has had its surprises, Wronski says. “They’re very different mediums. I went into it a little bit naive.”

Lisa Wronski paints a mural on the side of Walgreens in Wicker Park.

Lisa Wronski paints a mural on the side of Walgreens in Wicker Park.

Photo provided by Lisa Wronski

She learned how to rent a scissor lift to paint 20 feet in the air. And she realized she feels “a little bit vulnerable” as passersby see her work evolve from start to finish.

“When things are half baked, I want to be like, ‘Don’t look yet.’ But it’s kind of a unique thing, that challenge to open up and show people and be OK with the fact that someone’s going to see the in-progress rather than just the perfect end product.”

Wronski’s Wicker Park mural also showcases the architecture of the neighborhood, along with its bicycles, pizza slices, the L sign for the Division stop, newspaper boxes and fluttering parking tickets.

Both murals showcase black-eyed Susans, the native flower ubiquitous to Chicago.

“It’s fun to meet with people, and people have a good response when they know there’s a blank wall in their neighborhood that gets tagged or is not great to look at,” Wronski says of painting murals. “It’s a lot of good energy and positivity.”

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics


Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where and send a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Lake View Murals
Laura Junge painted this mural in Lake View in October.
Murals and Mosaics
Why does this Lake View mural picture an octopus, seahorses and a skywriting rat?
Chicago artist Laura Junge says she was taking a lighthearted approach to make a serious point that people need to do a better job protecting the planet.
By Sun-Times staff
 
This giant mural of an iguana was painted on a restaurant at 2914 N. Clark St. in Chicago in 2018 by Canadian artist Jerry Rugg, who goes by “birdO.”
Murals and Mosaics
The fruits of Canadian artist’s ‘spray-cation’ in Chicago? A 40-foot mural of an iguana
Jerry Rugg’s public art begs to be looked at. But the artist who goes by ‘birdO’ prefers anonymity, allowing himself to be photographed only in a bird helmet to hide his face.
By Madison Savedra
 
Ryan Tova Katz’s mural “Livvy In the Sky” adorns the wall overlooking Weisman Playground at 901 W. Oakdale Ave. in Lake View
Murals and Mosaics
Ryan Tova Katz wants kids to see joy and themselves in her murals
The Roscoe Village artist thought there should be more images of children of color and finds satisfaction “watching people come by and being, like, ‘That’s me.’ ”
By Violet Miller
 
Louise Jones, who also goes by Ouizi, paints flowers with each of her murals, including her latest in Chicago in West Town, which she calls “West Town in Bloom.” She painted it on a wall outside West Town Bakery, 1916 W. Chicago Ave.
Murals and Mosaics
Plant-friendly muralist: ‘If someone says they don’t like flowers, I think they’re lying’
As a child, Louise ‘Ouizi’ Jones learned to paint flowers using watercolors. Now, she paints murals filled with her signature giant bouquets around Chicago.
By Alec Karam
 

Murals and Mosaics
Evanston mural honors founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois
Murals and Mosaics
Ravenswood planter mosaic brightens corner by renovated Metra station
Murals and Mosaics
West Town's new Matrix-like mural is first North Side commission for these South Side painters
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Officers secure a shooting scene in the parking garage at Whole Foods in Streeterville.
Crime
1 shot in Whole Foods parking lot in Streeterville
A 40-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Police Department rookies at their graduation ceremony at Navy Pier last year.
Extremism in the Ranks
No extremist groups on list barring Chicago police officer membership, only street gangs
The document includes 675 gang factions that department members are forbidden from joining – but no hate or extremist groups. A police spokesperson indicated such groups will be identified on a case-by-case basis.
By Tom Schuba  and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Man injured in crash after being shot at on Stevenson Expressway
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries from the crash, but wasn’t struck by the shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
4 injured, 1 critically, in Avalon Park shooting overnight
The victims were standing in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a passing car fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Casey Shell with a pair of good crappies from Lake Shelbyville. Provided photo
Outdoors
Long past time for IHSA to move state finals for bass fishing from Carlyle Lake
After 15 years at Carlyle Lake, the Illinois High School Association is finally moving the state finals for bass fishing . . . to Lake Shelbyville for the next five years.
By Dale Bowman
 